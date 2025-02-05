Blackpink's Jisoo announces Asian fan tour after upcoming EP release
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:08
Blackpink’s Jisoo will hold a fan meet and greet event in Seoul and embark on an Asian fan tour, her agency Blissoo announced Wednesday.
In light of the release of her new EP "Amortage," set for Feb. 14, Jisoo will hold a special fan event at CGV Cheongdam Cinecity in southern Seoul on the same day.
Jisoo will then begin her Asian fan tour, titled “Lights, Love, Action!.” During the tour, she will visit seven Asian cities: Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Hanoi in Vietnam.
This will mark Jisoo’s first Asian tour in nine years, according to her agency.
Jisoo’s upcoming solo EP “Amortage” features four tracks: “earthquake,” “Your Love,” “Tears” and “Hugs & Kisses.” She participated in the production of the songs, according to Blissoo.
She debuted as a member of the girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment in 2016 with the release of “Square One,” which featured the hits "Whistle" and "Boombayah."
The contracts of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa with YG Entertainment expired in 2023. While the four members agreed to continue group activities under YG, they opted not to renew their solo contracts with the agency.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)