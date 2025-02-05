 Fifty Fifty's Attrakt opens global audition for next K-pop boy band
Fifty Fifty's Attrakt opens global audition for next K-pop boy band

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:54 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 11:00
Girl group Fifty Fifty [ATTRAKT]

Attrakt, home to the girl group Fifty Fifty, launched the "First Attrakt Global Audition" on Tuesday to form a new boy band, the agency said.
 
"Through this global audition, Attrakt is fully launching preparations for a new boy band targeting the global market and initiating a large-scale project aimed at the next-generation K-pop scene," the agency said in a press release. 
 

The audition is open to male applicants born between 2007 and 2012, and any nationality can apply. Applications began on Tuesday and will be accepted online until March 25. Auditions will be held only for those who pass the first round of screening.
 
"Through this global audition, we plan to find trainees with potential from around the world," Attrakt said. "We will do our best to create a next-generation boy band that will lead K-pop."
 
Detailed application methods and the audition schedule can be found on Attrakt’s official website and social media channels.
 
Fifty Fifty, which originally debuted as a quartet in November 2022, gained global fame with "Cupid" (2023), which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of May 20, 2023.
 
The band began a new chapter with the addition of four new members and a fresh look. The group released its album "Love Tune" on Sept. 20, featuring the remaining original member, Keena, alongside the new members: Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana and Athena.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
