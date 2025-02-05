Rescene gets squeaky clean with soap-themed second EP 'Glow Up'
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:56 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 18:13
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Rescene’s scent-focused theme began with burning flowers last spring. This time, the quintet is back with the fresh and clean scent of soap for its second EP “Glow Up.”
Rescene unveiled its second EP “Glow Up” on Wednesday, the group’s first new music in six months since rolling out the group’s biggest hit, “Love Attack” (2024), last August.
The new five-track album carries “the story of how Rescene has grown and matured in its looks, style, confidence and skills,” according to the group’s agency The Muze Entertainment. The image of soap is used as the main item in the new album with various meanings, says the group's leader Woni.
“The clean scent of soap is used to express the refreshing change of me, you and us, as well as a message of hope,” Woni told reporters during a showcase held on Wednesday afternoon at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul.
“We wanted to really show how much we’ve grown with this album,” she continued. “I think the idea of growing is hopeful in itself, so I hope to get across that positive message with the album, too."
Title track “Glow Up” is a kitsch dance track that continues the cottony texture of Rescene’s previous hit “Love Attack,” but with a faster tempo and a hook that’s guaranteed to grab the attention at first listen. The dreamlike melody of title track “Glow Up” itself conjures up the bubbly, sweet smell of soap, but the song can be best enjoyed when accompanied by the music video, which amplifies the soft texture of the music with befitting visual elements.
“I remember when our CEO played the song for us for the very first time,” Woni said. “We were in the car going back to our house after a schedule together. He played the chorus, and I knew right there and then that this song would be great.”
Rescene debuted on March 26, 2024, under The Muze Entertainment, an agency founded by music producer Josh Lee, also a member of Korean music band Highbro.
The girl group struggled to gain the spotlight at first but slowly caught the attention of online listeners with the lead track of its first EP “Scenedrome” (2024), titled “Love Attack,” which went viral on short-form video platforms. “Love Attack” was chosen as on Grammy.com’s "10 K-pop Songs that Electrified 2024" list, along with receiving acclaim from NME and Dazed.
“It feels amazing to think that we’re being loved by people around the world,” Minami said. “I hope that this album will help us get noticed more by the global K-pop fans. I hope we get to perform overseas as well soon.”
“Rescene will reach out to the world, so please watch us as we go,” Woni said.
