 Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:22
Rock band QWER in an official poster for “1, 2, QWER!” [TAMAGO PRODUCTION]

Rock band QWER in an official poster for “1, 2, QWER!” [TAMAGO PRODUCTION]

 
Rock band QWER will hold a fan concert in Tokyo in April, its agency Tamago Production said on Wednesday.
 
The event, dubbed "1, 2, QWER!," is slated to take place on April 6 at Zepp Shinjuku in Tokyo to "repay the fans’ enthusiastic support."
 

Related Article

 
The rock band’s debut track, “Discord” (2023), sat at No. 5 on the Viral 50 chart of Spotify in Japan on Jan. 16 last year.
 
“‘1, 2, QWER!’ will blend a fan meeting with a concert, featuring not just QWER’s signature songs but also chances for fans to engage more closely with the artists,” Tamago Production said.
 
The first round of concert ticket sales opened Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 9 on Lawson Ticket, and the second round will be available from Feb. 11 to 16. The final round of ticketing will be available from Feb. 18 to 24 on Lawson Ticket and eplus.
 
The four-member rock band, consisting of Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, debuted on Oct. 18, 2023, with its first single, “Harmony from Discord.” The band performed at the Pentaport Rock Festival, one of Korea’s largest rock music festivals held in Incheon, on Aug. 2, 2024.
 
QWER also collaborated with the popular online game League of Legends for the song “Anima Power” in July last year for the game’s “Anima Squad” summer event. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags QWER

More in K-pop

Rescene gets squeaky clean with soap-themed second EP 'Glow Up'

The Boyz extends 'The B Land' fan concert dates in Japan

Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April

Fifty Fifty's Attrakt opens global audition for next K-pop boy band

Blackpink's Jisoo announces Asian fan tour after upcoming EP release

Related Stories

From YouTube fame to concert stage: QWER's popularity rises with K-rock wave

QWER tops Favorite Weekly Chart for first time

QWER’s agency to take legal action against online libel and false claims

QWER to collaborate with League of Legends for new song 'Anima Power'

DAY6 tops Favorite's weekly chart as Riize, QWER complete top three
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)