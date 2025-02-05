Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:22
Rock band QWER will hold a fan concert in Tokyo in April, its agency Tamago Production said on Wednesday.
The event, dubbed "1, 2, QWER!," is slated to take place on April 6 at Zepp Shinjuku in Tokyo to "repay the fans’ enthusiastic support."
The rock band’s debut track, “Discord” (2023), sat at No. 5 on the Viral 50 chart of Spotify in Japan on Jan. 16 last year.
“‘1, 2, QWER!’ will blend a fan meeting with a concert, featuring not just QWER’s signature songs but also chances for fans to engage more closely with the artists,” Tamago Production said.
The first round of concert ticket sales opened Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 9 on Lawson Ticket, and the second round will be available from Feb. 11 to 16. The final round of ticketing will be available from Feb. 18 to 24 on Lawson Ticket and eplus.
The four-member rock band, consisting of Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, debuted on Oct. 18, 2023, with its first single, “Harmony from Discord.” The band performed at the Pentaport Rock Festival, one of Korea’s largest rock music festivals held in Incheon, on Aug. 2, 2024.
QWER also collaborated with the popular online game League of Legends for the song “Anima Power” in July last year for the game’s “Anima Squad” summer event.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)