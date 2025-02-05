 The Boyz extends 'The B Land' fan concert dates in Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Boyz extends 'The B Land' fan concert dates in Japan

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:28
A promotional image for The Boyz's ongoing concert tour ″The B Land″ [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

A promotional image for The Boyz's ongoing concert tour ″The B Land″ [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
Boy band The Boyz added an additional date to the Japanese leg of its fan concerts, "The B Land,” its agency One Hundred Label said on Wednesday.
 
The initial two-day run at Tokyo's Yoyogi National Gymnasium from Feb. 22 to 23 has been extended to Feb. 24. 
 

Related Article

 
The Boyz completed the Seoul leg of the concert tour in southern Seoul's KSPO Dome, which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
 
The ticket sales for the additional show will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, first for the members of the band's fan club and subsequently to the wider public on a date yet to be confirmed, said the agency. 
 
"The B Land" proceeds as a hybrid of fan meet and greet and a concert, wherein the artist mixes staged performances with talks with fans and other events, such as games. 
 
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with its first EP “The First.” The 11-member band consists of: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The band gained popularity after winning Mnet's music competition show "Road to Kingdom" (2020), and has since put out hits including “Thrill Ride” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Watch It” (2023).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags The Boyz

More in K-pop

Rescene gets squeaky clean with soap-themed second EP 'Glow Up'

The Boyz extends 'The B Land' fan concert dates in Japan

Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April

Fifty Fifty's Attrakt opens global audition for next K-pop boy band

Blackpink's Jisoo announces Asian fan tour after upcoming EP release

Related Stories

'Thrilling' performance

The Boyz will be back in August with their 6th EP

The Boyz's Sangyeon to start mandatory military service on March 17

The Boyz to release new EP 'Maverick' today at 6 p.m.

The Boyz drop prerelease track 'Gibberish' ahead of third Japanese album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)