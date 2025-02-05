Fifty Fifty's Attrakt opens global audition for next K-pop boy band

Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April

The Boyz extends 'The B Land' fan concert dates in Japan

Rescene gets squeaky clean with soap-themed second EP 'Glow Up'

Related Stories

'Thrilling' performance

The Boyz will be back in August with their 6th EP

The Boyz's Sangyeon to start mandatory military service on March 17

The Boyz to release new EP 'Maverick' today at 6 p.m.

The Boyz drop prerelease track 'Gibberish' ahead of third Japanese album