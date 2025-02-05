The Boyz extends 'The B Land' fan concert dates in Japan
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:28
Boy band The Boyz added an additional date to the Japanese leg of its fan concerts, "The B Land,” its agency One Hundred Label said on Wednesday.
The initial two-day run at Tokyo's Yoyogi National Gymnasium from Feb. 22 to 23 has been extended to Feb. 24.
The Boyz completed the Seoul leg of the concert tour in southern Seoul's KSPO Dome, which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.
The ticket sales for the additional show will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, first for the members of the band's fan club and subsequently to the wider public on a date yet to be confirmed, said the agency.
"The B Land" proceeds as a hybrid of fan meet and greet and a concert, wherein the artist mixes staged performances with talks with fans and other events, such as games.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with its first EP “The First.” The 11-member band consists of: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The band gained popularity after winning Mnet's music competition show "Road to Kingdom" (2020), and has since put out hits including “Thrill Ride” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Watch It” (2023).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)