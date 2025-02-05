MCU's "Captain America: Brave New World" drew inspiration from Korean film, director says
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:20 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 18:10
- KIM JI-YE
When Steve Rogers stepped down as Captain America at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), he passed on his iconic vibranium shield to his longtime ally, Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon. After years of deliberation, Sam is fully embracing the mantle in "Captain America: Brave New World," the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) set to hit local theaters on Feb. 12.
“This notion of wanting to see the good in each other, I thought, was a theme that was very, very timely,” said Julius Onah, director of the film, in a video press conference with Korean media on Wednesday. “So, every aspect of the filmmaking was all toward making sure that the theme landed, whether it was an action sequence, a visual effects sequence or dramatic scenes.”
Onah also shared insights into the film, revealing how Sam’s Captain America will set himself apart from his predecessor — not only through his approach to heroism but also through a unique action style influenced by the Korean film "A Bittersweet Life" (2005).
The new installment in the Marvel film series follows Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finding himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting President Thaddeus Ross and his journey to uncover the secrets of an evil plot and the mastermind behind it.
With "Captain America: Brave New World," the MCU embarks on another new chapter and marches toward a new milestone. In recent times, many of its iconic heroes have passed down their roles to successors. Anthony Mackie, who has played Sam Wilson since "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014), also recalled the moment he found out he would officially become Captain America. Former Captain America Chris Evans was there and gave him a hug, saying, "You're gonna be a great Cap."
Unlike Steve Rogers, who gained superhuman strength from the super-soldier serum, Sam remains an ordinary human. Though he possesses an advanced vibranium flight suit crafted in Wakanda, he lacks the raw power that defined his predecessor. Instead, Sam’s Captain America is defined by his strategic thinking, combat skills and unwavering moral compass.
Mackie explains that although Sam does not have actual superpowers, he isn't defensive or passive in his fighting style but rather an “attacker” and “aggressor.” One key focus while crafting Sam’s action was utilizing his suit to its “fullest potential,” as it has wings, unlike the one possessed by Steve’s Captain America.
In other words, “Sam cannot punch his way through his problems. He has to deal with them head-on,” the actor said. “One thing that was very important to me was pushing the suit to its furthest capabilities. So, that led us to a lot of more exaggerated or extreme examples of combat.”
Onah revealed during the press conference that "Captain America: Brave New World," is going to feature an action sequence inspired by one of his favorite Korean movies, “A Bittersweet Life.” It's a Korean neo-noir film directed by Kim Jee-woon, featuring actor Lee Byung-hun. Onah said the film's famous "brick fight" scene left such a lasting impression that he decided to incorporate a similar moment into his latest film.
“I wanted to see [Captain America] use a brick to bash somebody's head, and I kept on bugging Anthony about that,” Onah said. “Luckily, our friends at Marvel were like, it's okay to let Captain America hit somebody in the face with a brick.”
As Mackie's character embarks on his journey as the new Captain America, the actor is eager to see how audiences will embrace his journey.
“This movie, we see, it's almost a coming of age,” the Mackie said. “We see him not only accept the shield but make the mantle of Captain America his own, and I'm proud of him.”
“I'm happy about the fact that Sam Wilson is getting his time to shine, and I'm excited for people's reaction to the movie that we were able to make and the story that Julius led us to tell because I think it's the best example of a Marvel movie, and I'm happy to be a part of it.”
