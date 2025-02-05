 'Culinary Class Wars' judge Anh Sung-jae to launch YouTube channel
'Culinary Class Wars' judge Anh Sung-jae to launch YouTube channel

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 12:32 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 13:07
Anh Sung-jae judges a dish on Netflix Korea's cooking survival show ″Culinary Class Wars″ [NETFLIX KOREA]

Anh Sung-jae judges a dish on Netflix Korea's cooking survival show ″Culinary Class Wars″ [NETFLIX KOREA]

 
Studio Slam, a production studio of SLL JoongAng, will launch a YouTube channel for "Culinary Class Wars" (2024) judge Anh Sung-jae, the studio said Wednesday. 
 
The channel will be called Chef Sung Anh. The first video will be uploaded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday featuring the chef's day-to-day life after participating in the Netflix original competition series.
 

The theme song for the Chef Sung Anh YouTube channel is hip-hop trio Epik High’s “Michelin Cypher” (2024). During the airing of “Culinary Class Wars” season one, the members of the group granted permission for it to be used in the second season of the show.
 
“The audience will be able to see not only the various facets of his work as a chef, but also glimpses of his everyday life that have not been shown before in any videos,” Studio Slam said.
 
The first season premiered on Sept. 17 and ran through Oct. 8, with 12 episodes. It ranked No. 1 on the Netflix’s global non-English top 10 list for three consecutive weeks. The series was produced by Studio Slam, a production company under SLL JoongAng, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
 
Following the conclusion of the first season of “Culinary Class Wars,” Studio Slam officially announced the production of the second season and began recruiting new participants last December.
 
Season two is slated to air in the second half of 2025.  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]


