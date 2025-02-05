'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' dethrones 'Squid Game' as most watched non-English Netflix show
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:23 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:25
Netflix's original medical series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" overthrew the reign of "Squid Game" (2023-) season two and became the streaming platform's most watched non-English TV show last week.
The medical drama series topped Netflix's Top 10 Non-English Shows list released Wednesday for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, amassing 19 million viewing hours.
The webtoon-based series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" follows the story of Baek Kang-hyuk, a battle-hardened surgeon with experience in global conflict zones as he navigates high-stakes medical emergencies.
After leading the chart for five weeks in a row since its Dec. 26 premiere, the highly anticipated second season of "Squid Game" slipped to No. 2 with 5.2 million viewing hours.
Korean content continued to dominate the list, with four titles making the Top 10. "Squid Game: Season 1" and "Single's Inferno: Season 4" sat at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.
Among all content available on Netflix, "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" was the third most watched title, following the U.S.action film "Back in Action" with 18.4 million hours and another U.S. drama "The Night Agent: Season 2" with 15.2 million hours.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)