Expressing cautious relief at U.S. tariff delay, acting president vows strategic approach

Trump, Xi to talk as soon as this week amid trade war fears

National Assembly speaker departs for five-day trip to China

Familiar faces tipped to join Trump's team to tackle Korean Peninsula issues

