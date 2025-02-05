 National Assembly speaker departs for five-day trip to China
National Assembly speaker departs for five-day trip to China

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 14:46
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, right, and Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, shake hands during a meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Feb. 3. [NEWS1]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik embarked on a five-day trip to China on Wednesday to meet with Chinese officials and attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, his office said.
 
Woo is scheduled to meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and other Chinese officials to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.
 
During the talks, he also plans to address Seoul's efforts to restore democracy following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and discuss the preservation and management of historical sites related to the Korean independence movement in China, according to the office.
 
On Friday, Woo will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Asian Games, where he is expected to meet International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach along with other dignitaries from Asian countries.
 
Talks have been under way to coordinate Woo's potential meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but the schedule has not yet been confirmed, a senior National Assembly official said.
 
Yonhap
 
Trump, Xi to talk as soon as this week amid trade war fears

