 Up to 50 percent of North Korean troops in Ukraine might be injured or killed, U.S. expert says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Up to 50 percent of North Korean troops in Ukraine might be injured or killed, U.S. expert says

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:36
Seth Jones, president of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), speaks during a CSIS podcast on Feb. 4 in this photo captured from a CSIS YouTube account. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Seth Jones, president of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), speaks during a CSIS podcast on Feb. 4 in this photo captured from a CSIS YouTube account. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A U.S. expert said Tuesday that up to 50 percent of North Korean troops, who were deployed to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, might be injured or killed on the battlefield, as Moscow is conducting "attrition" warfare that involves "heavy casualties."
 
Seth Jones, president of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), made the remarks amid reports that North Korea has suffered substantial troop casualties after deploying around 12,000 North Korean troops to Russia's front-line Kursk region.
 

Related Article

"The casualty rates were significant. By most accounts, we were able to take a look at somewhere between a third and probably on the real high-end, maybe 50 percent casualties among the North Korean forces," Jones said during a CSIS podcast.
 
"Again, hard to know exactly what reality is ... with as many as 1,000 killed. ... Those are pretty staggering casualties for a force of 11 [or] 12,000," he added.
 
Jones said that Russia is waging "attrition" warfare operations that use human waves in pursuit of progress on the battlefield.
 
"Their way of retaking territory is to conduct attrition warfare and to take casualties and to accept those casualties," he said.
 
That is the way Russia has utilized North Korean forces, he said, noting that from Russian President Vladimir Putin's perspective, political costs are not strong given that most Russian troops sent to the battlefields are not from elite families.
 
"Much of his conventional force of individuals [are] from Siberia, Central Asia, from prison units, not the sons of elites from St. Petersburg or Moscow," he said.
 
Citing conversations with Ukrainian forces, Jones said that North Korean soldiers, deployed to Russia, were "fierce fighters" who were willing to "fight and die," but somewhat disorganized.
 
"The cohesion between North Korean and Russian forces, including command and control, was apparently poor. There were language barriers," he said.
 
This week, South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirmed a report from The New York Times that North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been pulled from the front lines in mid-January due to heavy casualties.

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korean troops Ukraine Russia Seth Jones

More in North Korea

Around 8,000 North Korean troops still active in Russia’s Kursk region, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief says

Up to 50 percent of North Korean troops in Ukraine might be injured or killed, U.S. expert says

North Korean defectors arriving in South rose 20% in 2024, says Unification Ministry

North Korean troops in Russia out of combat since mid-January: NIS

Kim Jong-un congratulates Lukashenko on seventh term, North Korean state media reports

Related Stories

North Korea's military personnel in Russia expected to hit 5,000

Pentagon warns of increased difficulty for Ukraine as North Korean troops deploy to Russia

What next?

Ukraine says 'matter of days' before North Korean troops reach front line

U.S. estimates North Korea’s troop casualties in Ukraine conflict at 'several hundred'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)