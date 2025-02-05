Explainer: Yoon impeachment trial a maze of conflicting testimony

Politicians across aisle call for parliamentary hearing into death of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna

DP's Lee argues election law is unconstitutional during appeal hearing

National Assembly asks court to remove insurrection charge against Prime Minister Han

Related Stories

Rallies take over Gwanghwamun in a bid to influence court's decision over Yoon's impeachment

In court hearing, Yoon denies allegations that he ordered lawmakers' removal during martial law imposition

Constitutional Court calls on Yoon to respond to impeachment trial

Court dismisses Yoon's petition challenging arrest, adding to his impeachment woes

Yoon refuses questioning as his lawyers accuse CIO, NOI chiefs of 'insurrection'