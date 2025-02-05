National Assembly asks court to remove insurrection charge against Prime Minister Han
-
Justices Kim Hyung-du and Kim Bok-hyeong, legal representatives from the National Assembly and attorneys of the prime minister attended the second and last preparatory hearing held at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul.
A preparatory hearing is a pretrial session where judges, plaintiffs and defendants discuss major legal issues and set plans for legal proceedings.
The court said the plaintiff, referring to the parliament, submitted statements that it “would impeach Han based on an idea that defendant [Han] failed to fulfill his Constitutional responsibility due to his involvement and abetment in the partial actions of the insurrection.”
When Justice Kim Hyung-du asked the representatives from the National Assembly whether they were removing the accusation that Han's action constituted a violation of the Criminal Act from their impeachment arguments, they responded, "Yes."
The parliament’s statements appeared to ease its rhetoric against Han. The impeachment motion against Han passed in December labeled the prime minister a "conspirator" who “orchestrated” the insurrection.
During a pretrial hearing, Han’s legal representatives asked the court to proceed with their ruling swiftly. They urged the court to help reinstate Han "when Korea could be the next target of Donald Trump’s tariff and trade war," citing his decades-long expertise in trade and commerce issues.
Han’s attorneys also reportedly submitted a statement that the prime minister even asked Yoon to hold a Cabinet meeting so that he could dissuade the president from declaring martial law.
The Constitutional Court also ordered both sides to submit additional statements on whether a Cabinet meeting was legitimate.
In addition, the National Assembly asked the prime minister to come forward and disclose details of his meeting with former conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon on Dec.7. However, the prime minister’s team said calling ex-PPP chief Han as a witness to the trial would be “unnecessary.”
The first formal hearing session for Han is scheduled for Feb. 19 at the court’s main chamber.
Han's questioning lasted for over nine hours and ended late at night. It was the second time police had questioned the impeached prime minister.
In the latest questioning, police asked if Han had received any notes or documents from Yoon or ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun regarding how to handle the post-martial law situation, according to local newspaper Hankook Ilbo.
The police also reportedly asked for details about a Cabinet meeting convened before Yoon’s martial law announcement.
Han continued to insist that Yoon’s martial law declaration did not follow legitimate procedures as no proper Cabinet review was conducted. He also said he never advised Yoon to impose martial law and denied Kim’s claim that he briefed Han before the declaration.
In a previous police questioning last year, Han reportedly said he couldn't say whether the Cabinet meeting was legitimate, according to the JoongAng Ilbo. His remarks could be interpreted that the meeting was more of a formality.
Han also told a parliamentary hearing on Jan. 15 that it was "extremely difficult to remember" all the details before and after the martial law declaration due to the "shocking situation."
Han, who became an acting president after Yoon’s impeachment, was also impeached in late December after he vetoed the liberal Democratic Party-led bills. He has been suspended from his duties.
