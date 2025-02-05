 Politicians across aisle call for parliamentary hearing into death of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna
Politicians across aisle call for parliamentary hearing into death of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 17:56
Freelance weathercaster Oh Yoanna [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rival parties are pushing for a parliamentary hearing into allegations of workplace bullying surrounding the death of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna.
 
Rep. Kim Hyung-dong, a conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker on the parliamentary labor committee, told the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday that the “National Assembly should not sit back” regarding the death of the freelance weathercaster.
 
Kim said he had proposed to liberal Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers the convening of a questioning session to uncover the truth behind Oh’s death. He added that he "is waiting for the DP’s answer."
 

Rep. Kim’s remarks came a day after the PPP's floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, asked the party's lawmakers to host a hearing session “to clarify the truth” behind her death.
 
Oh died by suicide last September and reportedly left a lengthy note on her phone that detailed how fellow weathercasters harassed her.
 
According to a report from the JoongAng Ilbo, the PPP decided to push the hearing through the labor committee to focus on work-related aspects and to prevent a politicization of Oh’s death — which could have happened if the case was referred to the broadcasting committee and attention focused on MBC instead of Oh.
 
On the same day, PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin, a former newscaster at MBC, accused the broadcasting company of having a toxic corporate culture that tolerates bullying. Bae added that people inside MBC ignored Oh’s calls for help.
 
Earlier this week, DP Rep. Choi Min-hee, chairperson of the parliamentary broadcasting committee, said that MBC should fully reveal what happened to Oh.
 
Another DP lawmaker, Rep. Lee So-young, wrote on Facebook that MBC should “acknowledge its responsibility in the death of Oh Yoanna” and cooperate in discovering the facts behind her death. 
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.  

BY LEE CHANG-HOON, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
