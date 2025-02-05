Yoon, ex-defense chief snub jailhouse parliamentary investigation hearings

Police question impeached Prime Minister Han as suspect on insurrection charges

Politicians across aisle call for parliamentary hearing into death of MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna

DP's Lee argues election law is unconstitutional during appeal hearing

National Assembly asks court to remove insurrection charge against Prime Minister Han

Related Stories

President Yoon to be kept in solitary at Seoul Detention Center

Constitutional Court holds first hearing in President Yoon’s impeachment trial

Rallies take over Gwanghwamun in a bid to influence court's decision over Yoon's impeachment

Ex-defense minister to take stand Jan. 23 in impeachment trial

In court hearing, Yoon denies allegations that he ordered lawmakers' removal during martial law imposition