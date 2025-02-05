에어부산 화재, 보조배터리가 원인인가
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:31
Portable battery possible cause of Air Busan fire as authorities complete on-site inspection
에어부산 화재, 보조배터리가 원인인가
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2025
Authorities have completed an initial on-site inspection on Thursday, joined by officials from the French accident investigation agency, as they probe a fire that broke out on Air Busan flight BX391 at Gimhae Airport on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses suggesting the blaze may have started from a portable battery stored in an overhead compartment.
on-site inspection: 현장 점검
portable battery: 휴대용 보조배터리
overhead compartment: (여객기 등의) 좌석 위 짐칸
조사 당국은 목요일(1월 30일) 프랑스 사고조사위원회 관계자들과 함께 지난 화요일 밤 김해공항에서 발생한 BX391편 에어부산 여객기 화재에 대한 사전 현장 점검을 완료했다. 이런 가운데 좌석 위 짐칸 속 휴대용 보조배터리에서 불이 시작된 것 같다는 목격자 증언이 나오고 있다.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday while the Air Busan aircraft, a Korean low-cost carrier, was preparing for departure to Hong Kong. It led to the emergency evacuation of all 176 passengers and crew members.
low-cost carrier: 저비용항공사
departure: 이륙, 출발
emergency evacuation: 비상 탈출
사건은 화요일 오후 10시 15분께 홍콩으로 가기 위해 이륙을 준비하던 한국 저비용항공사 에어부산 여객기에서 발생했다. 승객과 승무원 등 176명 전원이 비상 탈출했다.
Seven individuals suffered injuries. Fire authorities believe the severity of the situation was mitigated because the aircraft was still on the ground due to a flight delay.
mitigate: 완화하다
이 과정에서 7명이 부상을 입었다. 소방당국은 비행 연착으로 항공기가 아직 계류장에 대기 중이라 심각했을 수 있었던 피해를 완화할 수 있었다고 보고 있다.
A joint investigation to determine the exact point of origin and cause of the fire was delayed due to safety concerns. The aircraft contains 35,900 pounds (16,284 kilograms) of fuel in both wings, heightening the risk of an explosion if additional fires occur.
explosion: 폭발
정확한 발화 지점과 화재 원인을 규명하기 위한 합동 조사는 안전 문제로 지연되고 있다. 여객기 양 날개에 3만 5900 파운드(1만 6284 ㎏) 상당의 연료가 실려있어 다시 불이 날 경우 폭발할 위험이 높다.
Investigators are focusing on multiple potential causes of the fire. A flight attendant reported that the fire appeared to have started from an overhead bin near row 28, according to an initial Air Busan report. Based on this testimony, authorities are examining the possibility that a passenger's portable battery, compressed within carry-on luggage, may have ignited.
compress: 누르다
carry-on luggage: 기내 수하물
ignite: 불붙다, 점화하다
조사 당국은 화재 원인의 여러 가능성에 초점을 맞추고 있다. 에어부산 초기 조사 보고서에 따르면 한 승무원은 항공기 좌석 28열 짐칸에서 화재가 난 것 같다고 보고했다. 이 증언에 따라 좌석 위 선반에 있던 승객의 보조배터리가 다른 기내수하물에 눌리면서 불이 점화됐을 가능성을 분석하고 있다.
Most portable batteries use lithium-ion cells, which are classified as hazardous materials by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Korean aviation safety regulations prohibit lithium batteries from being placed in checked baggage due to the risk of combustion.
classify: 분류하다
hazardous material: 위험 물질, 유해 물질
combustion: 연소
휴대용 보조배터리는 대부문 리튬이온을 사용하며 이는 국제민간항공기구(ICAO)·국제항공운송협회(ITA) 규정에 따라 위험 물질로 분류된다. 한국 항공 안전 규정에선 연소 위험이 있는 리튬배터리를 위탁 수하물에 넣는 것을 금지한다.
However, passengers are allowed to carry a limited number on board depending on watt-hour capacity. Batteries with a capacity of 100 watts or less can be carried, with a limit of up to five per passenger. Those between 100 watts and 160 watts require prior airline approval and are generally limited to two per passenger.
prior: 사전
approval: 승인, 인정
다만 탑승객은 제한된 수의 배터리를 갖고 탈 수 있도록 허용한다. 배터리 용량이 100Wh 이하면 1인당 5개까지 갖고 탈 수 있다. 100Wh 이상~160Wh 이하일 경우 항공사 사전 승인을 통해 2개까지 반입할 수 있다.
"Although there are many mentions of a portable battery, we cannot make any premature conclusions until a thorough investigation is completed," said an official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
premature: 섣불리, 성급한
국토부 관계자는 “보조배터리를 많이 언급하고 있지만, 정밀하게 조사하기 전에는 원인을 섣불리 추정할 수 없다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY SEO JI-EUN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
