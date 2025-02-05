 90 nabbed in crackdown on drug use at Vietnamese-run bars and clubs
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:42
Police officers raid a Vietnamese-run bar as part of their drug crackdown in a photo provided by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

Police apprehended 90 Vietnamese nationals in a crackdown on drug dealing and use at Vietnamese-run bars and clubs across Korea during the last quarter of last year, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday.
 
The police agency said it conducted the crackdown at nine bars and clubs run by Vietnamese nationals in Sejong, Cheonan, Asan, Jincheon and Daegu for four months from September to December last year, and nabbed 90 individuals, all Vietnamese, on charges of distributing or administering drugs.
 
The agency said it placed 18 of them under formal arrest. Those arrested include seven importers, eight waitresses and three bar or club owners.
 
A total of 66 customers were found to have taken drugs, and 33 of them, who were illegally staying here, have been deported.
 
One of the importers is accused of smuggling drugs, such as MDMA and ketamine, disguised as coffee or vitamins, into the country through international mail. The importer brought in narcotics worth 1.04 billion won ($720,000) and 700 million won worth had already been distributed.
 
Police seized 300 million won worth of drugs, including 1.5 kilograms of synthetic cannabinoids, 139 ecstasy tablets and 48 grams of ketamine, in the crackdown, the agency said.
 
