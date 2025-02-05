 Daughter of former President Moon indicted for drunk driving, running illegal lodging business
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Daughter of former President Moon indicted for drunk driving, running illegal lodging business

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:33
Moon Da-hye, second from right, leaves the Yongsan Police Precinct in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 18, 2024, after being questioned by police regarding her involvement in a car accident. [NEWS1]

Moon Da-hye, second from right, leaves the Yongsan Police Precinct in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 18, 2024, after being questioned by police regarding her involvement in a car accident. [NEWS1]

 
The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in was indicted by prosecutors on Wednesday on charges of drunk driving and running an illegal lodging business.
 
Prosecutors said they decided to indict 41-year-old Moon Da-hye after “taking into account the fact that she caused a car accident by driving under the influence of alcohol and operating an unlicensed tourist accommodation for a long period.”
 
Moon’s car collided with a taxi as she attempted to change lanes in front of the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, in early October last year.
 

Related Article

Her blood alcohol content at the time was measured at 0.149 percent, which was far higher than the 0.08-percent level at which police can cancel a driver’s license.
 
She was later accused of taking in paying guests at her one-room studio apartment in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, as well as a unit inside a nearby low-rise residential building and a house on Jeju Island.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Moon Jae-in Moon Da-hye drunk driving prosecution police

More in Social Affairs

Daughter of former President Moon indicted for drunk driving, running illegal lodging business

Police investigating right-wing youth group for allegedly premeditating courthouse riot

Star Korean history lecturer Jeon Han-gil joins President Yoon supporters' group

Samsung family donation helps improve odds for patients receiving multiple heart surgeries

MBC weathercaster Kim Ga-young resigns amid accusations she bullied coworker who took her own life

Related Stories

Moon's daughter reported for parking car illegally before alleged drunk-driving incident

Moon Jae-in's daughter apologizes on way to questioning over alleged drunk driving

CCTV footage acquired from property owned by Moon Da-hye amid illegal lodging probe

Police to question Moon's daughter in private over alleged drunk driving

Vehicles owned by former President Moon and daughter fined 11 times
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)