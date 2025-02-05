Daughter of former President Moon indicted for drunk driving, running illegal lodging business
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:33
-
MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in was indicted by prosecutors on Wednesday on charges of drunk driving and running an illegal lodging business.
Prosecutors said they decided to indict 41-year-old Moon Da-hye after “taking into account the fact that she caused a car accident by driving under the influence of alcohol and operating an unlicensed tourist accommodation for a long period.”
Moon’s car collided with a taxi as she attempted to change lanes in front of the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon neighborhood of Yongsan District, central Seoul, in early October last year.
Her blood alcohol content at the time was measured at 0.149 percent, which was far higher than the 0.08-percent level at which police can cancel a driver’s license.
She was later accused of taking in paying guests at her one-room studio apartment in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, as well as a unit inside a nearby low-rise residential building and a house on Jeju Island.
BY MICHAEL LEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
