Police investigating right-wing youth group for allegedly premeditating courthouse riot

MBC weathercaster Kim Ga-young resigns amid accusations she bullied coworker who took her own life

Daughter of former President Moon indicted for drunk driving, running illegal lodging business

Related Stories

Why is he still the president?

Yoon to lead ordinary prison life, but with a few presidential perks

'Listen to us': Scores of protesters urge parliament to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Fact check: What Yoon did or didn't order during Dec. 3 martial law decree