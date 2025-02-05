Police investigating right-wing youth group for allegedly premeditating courthouse riot
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:00 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:07
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Police investigating a riot by supporters of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 19 are looking into allegations that a right-wing youth group premeditated the incident.
The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, reported Wednesday that Seoul Mapo Police Precinct and other authorities have expanded the investigation into the “Liberal Democratic Youth Association” — dubbed the “MZ freedom suicide squad” — after capturing footage of its members gathering, conversing and exchanging items before the riot.
On Jan. 18, the day before the riot, group members were also seen posing for photos in front of the courthouse, holding up the Korean national flag.
Among those identified as part of the group are a man in his 20s, surnamed Chun, known online as the “Green Jumper Man,” and another long-haired individual wearing a red "Make Korea Great Again (MKGA)" cap.
The two individuals face charges for damaging court property, including using fire extinguishers during the riot. Chun reportedly uses the alias "Chun Tank," a reference to former President Chun Doo Hwan, who seized power through a military coup in December 1979 and expanded martial law across the nation on May 17, 1980.
High-ranking members from the youth group who were allegedly involved in the riot are also under investigation.
A man widely referred to online as the “Hand Signal Man” has been identified as the group’s co-executive director. Video footage from the riot scene shows the man climbing over the back wall of the courthouse and allegedly leading the crowd as it attempted to storm the building with hand signals.
The Hand Signal Man was a candidate for the conservative People Power Party's regional youth spokesperson in 2024.
A woman accompanying the long-haired rioter when he handed an unidentified object to Chun has been identified as the group’s leader, Lee Ji-an.
Lee was caught on camera telling rioters that the back door was open immediately after Yoon’s arrest warrant was issued. She was also filmed throwing objects at the courthouse windows.
Lee has previously appeared in conservative media and on far-right YouTube channels as the representative of the conservative youth group.
Investigators have obtained multiple messages from the group’s open chat room suggesting violent intent as well. Some users posted statements such as "they will all die" and "peaceful protests are an illusion." Others shared proof of purchasing helmets and tactical batons.
The chat room has since been renamed to appear as a pet-related community, and messages related to violence have been deleted by administrators.
The youth group acknowledged that some members were involved in the riot. The Hand Signal Man admitted that three members, including Chun and the rioter wearing the MKGA hat, did breach the courthouse.
However, the group denied premeditating the violence, insisting that the riot was the result of individuals acting on their own. They claimed that as an organization, they had aimed to hold a peaceful rally.
"We repeatedly emphasized in the open chat room to stay at least a kilometer away if violence broke out," said the Hand Signal Man. "After the breach, I sent dozens of messages urging them to return outside."
He further claimed that his palm gesture was meant to signal a halt to the intrusion. "I even made an 'X' sign with my hands afterward," he said. "I left the scene after that."
BY LEE CHAN-KYU, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)