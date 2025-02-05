Seoul to install more traffic lights with countdowns for red signals
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 17:27
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it will install more traffic lights for pedestrians with countdowns for red signals as well as green signals at 4,000 crosswalks of roads with six or more lanes.
These crossing signals display the remaining times of both the go and stop signals, allowing pedestrians to anticipate signal changes. The government said this system improves pedestrian satisfaction and encourages greater attention to signal timing, helping to reduce jaywalking.
The city plans to install 650 signals this year, with the goal of completing the full rollout by 2030. Last year, the government installed 350 of these signals in highly populated areas such as Myeong-dong in central Seoul and Gangnam District in southern Seoul.
The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, according to the city government. A survey conducted by the city in November last year found that 98.4 percent of 500 respondents were satisfied with the new signals, and 98.2 percent supported expanding their installation.
Starting this year, the city will work with local districts and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to install approximately 600 additional signals annually until 2030. In addition to major roads with six or more lanes, the system will also be introduced at locations with frequent jaywalking incidents.
"The expansion of red countdown pedestrian signals is a practical policy to improve pedestrian safety and convenience," said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of Seoul’s Traffic Bureau. "We will continue introducing innovative transportation policies to ensure a safer and more efficient traffic environment for all citizens."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)