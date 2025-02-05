 The trial is going to end without any delays...or is it?
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung called for a constitutional review of the Public Official Election Act during the second hearing of his appeal on Wednesday. Lee, who is a front-runner in the next presidential election, has been accused of making false statements regarding development projects in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, in October 2021. Lee’s critics argue the DP leader’s petition for a constitutional review of the election law is intended to delay the final outcome of his trial. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
