Opportunities for Korea’s diplomacy amid changes in Middle Eastern dynamics

In recent days, questions about Korea's potential to join the G-7 group have frequently arisen. Attaining such a prestigious status requires candidates to meet qualifications that align with the organization's esteemed reputation. Korea's diplomacy in the Middle East has largely been focused on economic relations with oil-producing countries. However, Korea's role in addressing conflicts in the region has not been seen as sufficient, and no country can join the G-7 without fulfilling this responsibility. Now, the rapidly changing political and social landscape in the Middle East offers Korea a valuable opportunity to enhance its diplomatic influence and capabilities in the region.The gunfire in the Gaza strip has finally ceased. However, the power dynamics in the Middle East have undergone significant changes. The command structures of Hamas and Hezbollah have largely been dismantled, substantially weakening their combat capabilities. Iran, a key supporter of these groups, has revealed its vulnerabilities through repeated conflicts with Israel. Taking advantage of the weakening “Axis of Resistance,” Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew the al-Assad regime, which had ruled Syria for over 53 years. Amid these shifting dynamics in the Middle East, Korea must take proactive steps to revise its policy direction toward the region.First, a thorough review is necessary regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Syria. Among the 193 UN member states, Syria is the only country with which Korea does not maintain diplomatic ties. Similarly, Syria has diplomatic relations with most nations, but Korea remains an exception due to Syria’s special relationship with North Korea. It is time for both Korea and Syria to address and normalize this "abnormality." The Syrian interim government is currently under economic sanctions by the United States and the European Union (EU). However, it is attempting to reform by adopting more moderate and inclusive policies. Thus, Western powers are closely monitoring these developments and are carefully considering adjustments to their policies toward Syria.The timing for establishing diplomatic relations between Korea and Syria is crucial. Korea must also closely monitor the ongoing changes in Syria. At the appropriate moment, the Korean government should move swiftly and quietly to finalize the diplomatic initiative. However, some argue that caution is necessary, as Syria's future remains uncertain. In such cases, the issue does not need to be taken care of first by Korea, but by those nations that have historically maintained deeper and longer-standing relationships with Syria.Second, Korea needs to engage more actively in the Israel-Palestine conflict. According to the UNDP estimates announced early last year, $40 billion is required to rebuild the destroyed houses in the Gaza Strip. This figure could exceed $100 billion if it includes houses destroyed over the past year, along with damaged infrastructure and industrial facilities. Significant construction markets are expected to open soon, supported by international funding to secure the necessary budgets. If the Korean government pursues more constructive efforts with Israel-Palestine, this situation could present a valuable opportunity for Korean construction companies, many of which have faced economic downturns, to expand and engage in international projects.Another key task for the Korean government is to significantly increase its Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Palestine. Korea’s ODA contribution to Palestine is relatively low compared to other OECD donors. If the government aims to help Korean construction firms achieve economic gains in Gaza, it must prioritize increasing the scale of its ODA to Palestine. While it is true that Korea has expanded its overall ODA volume in recent years, it appears necessary to reassess and realign the priorities of recipient countries.Although no clear policy direction has been set regarding the postwar governance system and security oversight in the Gaza strip, Korea’s potential roles in these areas need to be carefully evaluated. The Wilson Center, an American think-tank, proposed the establishment of a "Multi-National Authority" (MNA) and an "International Contact Group" (ICG) as the future governance framework in its report, "Plan for Postwar Gaza," published last May. The report also suggested Korea's participation in ICG activities. Since Korea's involvement has been proposed without its prior knowledge, the Korean government must promptly and actively review this matter. Additionally, the report mentioned the possibility of creating an international policing force to oversee security in Gaza. To date, Korea has actively participated in several UN peacekeeping missions, including those in southern Lebanon. Deploying a Korean unit to Gaza could enhance the visibility and impact of its international contributions.On the other hand, Korea's summit diplomacy with Israel and Palestine needs to be revitalized. No Korean president has ever visited the region, whereas Japanese prime ministers have made at least four visits. Frankly, Korea's approach to the Israel-Palestine issue has been largely passive, limited to occasional statements. To align with its international status, Korea must take on a more proactive role. If the Korean government plans a presidential visit to the region, it should include both Israel and Palestine as destinations.Third, the establishment of a “Triangular Cooperation System” is essential. Following the Abraham Accords in 2020, regular flight routes have been established between Tel Aviv and Dubai, fostering increased people-to-people exchanges. The possibility of joint projects between Israel and Arab countries is gaining momentum. To successfully execute these projects, three key elements are typically required: Israeli technology, Arab capital and an experienced and capable implementation partner. Korea is well-positioned to serve as the ideal partner for the third element. To capitalize on this opportunity, Korea must act decisively and move ahead of potential competitors.Korea’s diplomacy should seize the opportunity to showcase its significant influence on the international stage. In pursuing its policy toward the Middle East, Korea must go beyond economic and energy diplomacy. It should actively participate in international efforts to establish a new order and promote stability by fulfilling and implementing its responsibilities in alignment with its global status.