Ipchun, 'Primavera' and the hope of spring

February is rarely considered spring. Typically, the season is defined as March through May. However, according to the traditional 24 solar terms, spring officially begins with(the onset of spring), which fell this year on Feb. 3.In Korea, Ipchun has always been accompanied by a brief cold snap, known as— literally, “the cold that envies the flowers.” But this year, it has brought a bitter chill more befitting the depths of winter than the season’s first thaw.As I delved deeper into my studies of gardening, one question lingered: Why is the start of spring set in early February, when the world is still frozen?When I worked at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, February was surprisingly busy. It was the time to sow seeds into pots and begin regular watering. Seeds can, of course, be planted directly into the ground, but most are first germinated indoors for six to eight weeks before being transplanted outside. Since this outdoor transition happens in early April, the process must begin by early February.This applies to tomatoes, eggplants, cabbages and even potatoes. While the exact timing of potato planting varies by region, spring potatoes should be planted between March and early April. To prepare for this, potatoes must be moved to a warm place around Ipchun to begin sprouting.Pruning is equally crucial for fruit trees. To ensure a healthy harvest, trees must be pruned annually — and the best time is right after winter’s harshest cold has passed but before the ground fully thaws. Since this window is brief, orchards in February become so busy that getting someone on the phone is nearly impossible.In the 15th century, Sandro Botticelli captured this seasonal shift in his famous painting "Primavera" — a title derived from the Latin words for "first" and “spring.”The canvas is layered with symbolism. On the far right, Zephyrus, the god of the west wind, breathes life into Chloris, his wife.At the center, Flora, the goddess of flowers, stands adorned in a richly embroidered gown, flanked by Venus, the goddess of love, and Cupid, poised to strike with his arrow.To the left, the Three Graces, embodying life’s joy and glory, dance in delicate harmony, while Mercury, the god of the sun, wards off storm clouds.Among the 500 blossoms scattered across the painting, 190 belong to entirely different species, illustrating nature’s extraordinary diversity.At its core, "Primavera" conveys a hopeful message: the gentle breath of the west wind will soon awaken the flowers, bringing love and triumph into our lives.So even in this lingering cold, let us hold on a little longer. Spring is coming.