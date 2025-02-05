Today's fortune: Feb. 5, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1936: Eat well and maintain a positive outlook on life.1948: A refreshing and satisfying day.1960: Expect enjoyable spending.1972: Your efforts may yield results.1984: A side income or financial gain may come your way.1996: Compliments and a positive reputation may be in store.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1937: Simply being alive is a source of happiness.1949: Everything looks appealing today.1961: Today is the best day to live in.1973: Life may be filled with happiness.1985: You may find yourself doing meaningful work.1997: A chance to work on something you truly enjoy.Wealth: LowHealth: CautionLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1938: Silence is golden; avoid unnecessary conversations.1950: Avoid crowded places.1962: Stay away from unnecessary social gatherings.1974: Do not make promises or start new projects.1986: Keep a low profile and avoid conflicts.1998: Sometimes, avoiding problems is the best solution.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1939: Spend a relaxing day watching TV.1951: Familiar habits and routines are the most comforting.1963: Handle your tasks personally.1975: Soft approaches can overcome rigid situations.1987: Giving is more rewarding than receiving today.1999: Listen more, speak less.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1940: Strike a balance between honor and profit.1952: Expect unexpected events today.1964: Progress in work may accelerate.1976: You may establish beneficial partnerships.1988: Achieve multiple goals at once.2000: A day of compliments and valuable information.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: South1941: Small efforts accumulate into great achievements.1953: Consistency leads to success.1965: Everything has its place and timing.1977: Harmony leads to success.1989: Working together brings stability.2001: Friendships and relationships will be rewarding.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1942: No strong positives or negatives today.1954: Avoid unnecessary involvement in others' affairs.1966: A parent’s love cannot always win over a child's will.1978: Too many opinions may lead to confusion.1990: Other people's successes may seem greater than yours.2002: Strengthen your skills for the future.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1943: Take pride in your family and achievements.1955: Age is just a number; confidence is what matters.1967: Complete today’s tasks without delay.1979: You may receive unexpected rewards.1991: Focus on win-win situations.2003: A lucky and prosperous day.Wealth: LowHealth: CautionLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1944: Do not trust or expect too much from others.1956: Expectations may not align with reality.1968: Analyze information carefully before trusting it.1980: Be wary of unnecessary kindness.1992: Too much sweetness may lead to regret.2004: Dreams and reality do not always align.Wealth: LowHealth: ModerateLove: PassionateLucky direction: Northeast1945: Health is the most valuable asset.1957: Even with confidence, proceed with caution.1969: Take no shortcuts; follow due diligence.1981: Sometimes, hiding your abilities is beneficial.1993: Avoid standing out unnecessarily.2005: Complete your tasks today, do not delay.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1946: Trust your intuition today.1958: Situations may improve as the day progresses.1970: Establish partnerships for long-term growth.1982: Expect a pleasant meeting or good news.1994: You may see a clear vision for your future.2006: Be proactive and ambitious today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: EncounteringLucky direction: South1935: Blend tradition with modernity.1947: You may acquire a new possession.1959: News from relatives may arrive.1971: Expect some spending, but gains will follow.1983: You may encounter a financially rewarding opportunity.1995: A fortunate day with new possibilities.2007: A day of valuable insights and discoveries.