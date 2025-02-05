Korean women’s football team to compete in UAE's Pink Ladies Cup
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 13:18 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 13:20
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
The Korean women’s football team will compete in the 2025 Pink Ladies Cup in the United Arab Emirates, kicking off on Feb. 20, followed by two friendlies against Australia in April in preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the Korea Football Association announced on Wednesday.
The women’s team led by manager Shin Sang-woo will play Uzbekistan, Thailand and India in a six-team Pink Ladies Cup, all teams that Korea could face in the Asian Cup next year. Russia and Jordan complete the rest of the Pink Ladies Cup roster.
This will be the first time Korea competes in the Pink Ladies Cup, which started in 2024. The tournament will not have a knockout stage. Each country will instead play three matches, with the team with the most points at the end taking the championship title. Goal difference will be the second deciding factor in the event that teams are tied on points.
Korea will play their first match against Uzbekistan on Feb. 20, Thailand on Feb. 23 and India on Feb. 26.
The Taeguk Ladies will then travel to Australia to play two friendlies against the 2023 World Cup semifinalists on April 4 and 7 ahead of the 2026 Asian Cup, which serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 World Cup.
The upcoming Pink Ladies Cup and friendly schedule follows Korea’s disappointing run under Shin, who picked up three losses against Japan, Spain and Canada after taking the helm in October last year.
Securing a win would be the first for Shin and the first for the country since a victory against the Philippines on April 8, 2024.
Shin has yet to announce the roster for the Pink Ladies Cup as of press time on Wednesday. He has called up multiple new faces to the national team in recent fixtures, as 11 players earned their first caps in the past three games.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)