Midfielder Son Jun-ho set for comeback with K League 2 side Chungnam Asan
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:43 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:44
Midfielder Son Jun-ho has reportedly agreed to join K League 2 club Chungnam Asan FC after being cleared by FIFA last month to continue his career after football's governing body rejected the Chinese Football Association's request to suspend him from football over alleged involvement in match-fixing in China.
Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday that Son has agreed to a deal. The K League 2 club has yet to officially announce the signing as of press time.
Son, 32, was detained by Chinese authorities on bribery allegations in May 2023 while playing for Chinese club Shandong Taishan. He was released in March 2024 and joined K League 1 club Suwon FC three months later.
However, Suwon terminated his contract in September after Son admitted to accepting 200,000 yuan ($27,400) from a Shandong teammate.
Earlier in September, the Chinese football governing body requested that FIFA ban Son from football, which would have forced him to retire.
Son has spent most of his career in K League 1, playing for Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. He was named the 2020 K League 1 MVP while with Jeonbuk.
His potential move to Chungnam Asan comes ahead of the 2025 K League 2 season, which kicks off on Feb. 22.
Chungnam Asan is based in Asan, South Chungcheong. The club has never competed in K League 1, though they came close to earning promotion last year, reaching the promotion-relegation playoffs before losing to Daegu FC.
