Korea deploys emergency response team for Asian Winter Games in China

Korea will send a rapid government response team to the upcoming Asian Winter Games in China this week to provide emergency assistance in case of any incidents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.The team, comprising government and fire agency officials, will be dispatched to Harbin, the host city for the 2025 Asian Winter Games, set to kick off Friday for a one-week run, the ministry said in a release.The team will stay from Thursday through Feb. 13.The dispatch is part of efforts to ensure swift and timely responses for the safety of Korean citizens, the ministry said.The number of Korean visitors to Harbin is expected to increase sharply following Beijing's recent decision to grant a visa waiver for short-term Korean travelers.Seoul previously dispatched a rapid response team to the Summer Olympic Games in Paris last year.Yonhap