 Korea deploys emergency response team for Asian Winter Games in China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korea deploys emergency response team for Asian Winter Games in China

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 16:45
 
The main press center for the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.[Yonhap]

The main press center for the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.[Yonhap]

 
Korea will send a rapid government response team to the upcoming Asian Winter Games in China this week to provide emergency assistance in case of any incidents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.
 
The team, comprising government and fire agency officials, will be dispatched to Harbin, the host city for the 2025 Asian Winter Games, set to kick off Friday for a one-week run, the ministry said in a release.
 

Related Article

 
The team will stay from Thursday through Feb. 13.
 
The dispatch is part of efforts to ensure swift and timely responses for the safety of Korean citizens, the ministry said.
 
The number of Korean visitors to Harbin is expected to increase sharply following Beijing's recent decision to grant a visa waiver for short-term Korean travelers.
 
Seoul previously dispatched a rapid response team to the Summer Olympic Games in Paris last year.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games Harbin Beijing

More in Olympic Sports

Korea deploys emergency response team for Asian Winter Games in China

Korea kicks off Asian Winter Games with back-to-back ice hockey wins

Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games

Korean short trackers head to Asian Winter Games in China aiming for six golds

Teen figure skating phenoms among victims of U.S. plane crash

Related Stories

Back to the Cold War Olympics?

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games

Korean short trackers head to Asian Winter Games in China aiming for six golds

Korea kicks off Asian Winter Games with back-to-back ice hockey wins
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)