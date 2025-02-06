 Korea to extend fuel tax cut by another 2 months
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea to extend fuel tax cut by another 2 months

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:50
Prices of gasoline and diesel are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

Prices of gasoline and diesel are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

 
The government will extend its fuel tax cut for two more months through April in a bid to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
 
Under the extended policy, the government will maintain a 15 percent tax reduction on gasoline and a 23 percent cut on diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, the ministry said.
 
The updated measures will remain in place until April 30, the ministry said.
 
Korea first introduced the fuel tax cut scheme in November 2021 and has extended it several times, adjusting the reduction rates based on global energy market conditions.
 
This marks the 14th extension.
 
As Korea relies heavily on imports for its energy needs, rising global oil prices have fueled inflationary pressures, prompting the government to take pre-emptive action.

Yonhap
tags Korea Fuel tax cut

More in Economy

Korea to extend fuel tax cut by another 2 months

FSS Gov. Lee apologizes for role in Samsung Electronics chief's indictment

Korea posts eighth consecutive monthly current account surplus in December

Korea pumps $23 billion into EVs and biotech in bid to spur growth

Gov't pledges $88.6 million to drive carbon neutrality and energy stability

Related Stories

National Assembly passes bill to expand fuel tax cuts to 55 percent

Gasoline prices near peak despite higher fuel-tax cut

Gas tax cut up

Fuel tax cut extended by two months amid geopolitical uncertainties

Fuel tax cut extended by 2 months amid Middle East tensions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)