30 Korean fabrics featured at Milan textile show

Pictured is the Korea Observatory at the 40th Milano Unica, an international trade show for high-end Italian and European fabrics and accessories, which runs Feb. 4-6 in Hall 15 of Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy.The Observatory, operated by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the Trade Ministry and the Korea Textile Trade Association, showcases 30 Korean-made fabrics usable in a broad selection of clothing, from outwear to suits.