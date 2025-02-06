 30 Korean fabrics featured at Milan textile show
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

30 Korean fabrics featured at Milan textile show

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 18:07
Pictured is the Korea Observatory at the 40th Milano Unica, an international trade show for high-end Italian and European fabrics and accessories, which runs Feb. 4-6 in Hall 15 of Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy. [KOREA TRADE-INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY]

Pictured is the Korea Observatory at the 40th Milano Unica, an international trade show for high-end Italian and European fabrics and accessories, which runs Feb. 4-6 in Hall 15 of Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy. [KOREA TRADE-INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY]

 
Pictured is the Korea Observatory at the 40th Milano Unica, an international trade show for high-end Italian and European fabrics and accessories, which runs Feb. 4-6 in Hall 15 of Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy. 
 
The Observatory, operated by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the Trade Ministry and the Korea Textile Trade Association, showcases 30 Korean-made fabrics usable in a broad selection of clothing, from outwear to suits.
tags Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency Korea Textile Trade Association

More in Industry

LG, SNU say their new AI could find a cure for cancer

30 Korean fabrics featured at Milan textile show

New Vietnam Hitejinro plant will pump out 5 million crates of soju a year

KT&G profit grows on strong overseas tobacco demand

First drilling of Korea's Great Whale Project a bust

Related Stories

Korea, Brazil sign deal to promote trade and investment

KITA creates Korea-Japan trade committee to foster 'economic synergy'

Asean has become a target market for Korea investment

How to become a major trader

Korea's exports outlook worsens for fourth quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)