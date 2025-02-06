LG, SNU say their new AI could find a cure for cancer
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 18:07
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
LG AI Research will release a model capable of predicting complex protein structures this year in collaboration with a research team from Seoul National University (SNU), aiming to accelerate new drug development.
The project’s focus is getting AI to accurately predict the structures of multistate proteins — proteins that exist in various forms within the human body, depending on environmental and chemical changes — which are essential for understanding the mechanisms behind diseases.
While global companies, with advanced AI, are able to predict single protein structures, multistate ones still remain a challenge due to the complex ways proteins change within the human body under different conditions, according to the research institute.
LG AI Research signed a joint research agreement with Prof. Baek Min-kyung from SNU's Department of Biological Sciences at LG Science Park in western Seoul on Wednesday.
The project’s success could mark a breakthrough in the treatment of intractable diseases such as cancer while also contributing to ongoing research into a cure for Alzheimer's, which is underway at the U.S.-based Jackson Laboratory.
“The key to solving intractable diseases like Alzheimer’s lies in understanding protein structures,” said Lee Soon-young, head of the Bio Intelligence Lab at LG AI Research. “This innovation will significantly advance our understanding of disease mechanisms and open new pathways for drug discovery.”
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)