New train line brings surge of visitors to Daegu
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 18:02
A passenger pays the fare to enter the Daegyeong Line at Daegu Station with a transportation card on Feb. 5.
The number of visitors to Dongseong-ro in the city's Jung District has risen since the line opened on Dec. 14 of last year, rising 87,000 on year to 706,000 from Jan. 25–30, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.
