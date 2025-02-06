Centre Pompidou to open Busan branch in 2030: French Embassy
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:10
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The French Embassy in Korea said Thursday that a Busan branch for the Centre Pompidou is currently in the works to open in 2030.
According to Yohann Le Tallec, French cultural attaché, the Busan City Government and the Centre Pompidou is in discussion to open the branch at the Igidae Park, in addition to the Seoul branch, which is slated to open in May 2026.
The Centre Pompidou Hanwha-Seoul will be located inside the 63 Building in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, and is set to hold eight exhibitions, each on Cubism, Marc Chagall, Wassily Kandinsky, Henri Matisse, Braque-Picasso, Surrealism, Joan Miró and Jean Dubufet.
Next year marks the 140th year of diplomatic relations between Korea and France.
Currently, the Centre Pompidou has branches in Metz, France; Málaga, Spain; Brussels, Belgium and Shanghai, China.
