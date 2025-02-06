Surrealist art meets luxury leather as Delvaux CEO unveils new collection in Seoul
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 06:07
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
In an era where luxury brands are seeking a deeper connection with art, Delvaux, the world’s oldest luxury leather goods house, founded in 1829 in Brussels, Belgium, has unveiled a collection that transcends mere collaboration.
The “SUR:REAL” collection pays homage to the Surrealist movement’s 100th anniversary while drawing inspiration from the works of René Magritte (1898-1967), Belgium’s best-known artist and a pioneering figure in the movement.
Delvaux has spent nearly two centuries crafting exquisite leather goods. This new collection, however, is more than just a nod to art — it is an exploration of the Surrealist philosophy through the lens of fine craftsmanship.
To present this new collection, Delvaux decided to take it across Asia in the unique form of an interactive installation, starting in Seoul. Last month, this traveling installation premiered at Seoul Auction in southern Seoul, inviting Delvaux’s Korean clientele and guests to visit and immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Surrealism. Visitors to the space, decorated with whimsical trees, were given colorful felt pens and invited to draw or write on the walls — anything "sur:real."
“It’s about self-expression,” said Jean-Marc Loubier, CEO of Delvaux, who was visiting Seoul for the event, in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “For Delvaux, this is very important. We never just showcase a product. We want to share the moment.”
Magritte’s imprint on handbags
This latest traveling installation, appearing as a magical and imaginary forest, according to Delvaux, is to show Magritte’s love for nature. Delvaux’s iconic handbags — such as the Brillant, Tempête and Pin — that bear the motifs of Magritte’s works, including clouds, apples, trees, mountains and the moon, are showcased harmoniously with the installation as part of the new collection.
A particularly striking piece echoes Magritte’s famous painting “The Treachery of Images” (1929), inscribing the phrase "Ceci n'est pas un Delvaux" — meaning "This is not a Delvaux" — onto the brand’s iconic Brillant handbag. Some of these bags employ masterful techniques such as marquetry, a laborious and seamless leather inlay process, and intricate hand embroidery, ensuring that the bags do not stop at merely being accessories but a person’s artistic statement.
Delvaux’s relationship with Magritte’s legacy began in 2008 when it partnered with the Magritte Foundation. Both the brand and the artist share Belgian roots, making the collaboration a natural extension of their shared cultural heritage.
Over the years, Delvaux has released multiple Magritte-inspired collections, with the SUR:REAL collection marking its latest tribute. The collection also takes inspiration from Salvador Dalí, another Surrealist master, reflecting the broader scope of the movement’s centennial celebration.
The visionary behind Delvaux’s rise
Loubier has been instrumental in Delvaux’s meteoric rise.
Since joining the company in 2011, he has expanded its global reach, increasing sales tenfold and shifting international sales from a mere 3 percent to 90 percent of total revenue. Even after the Richemont Group acquired Delvaux in 2021 — adding it to a portfolio that includes Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vacheron Constantin — Loubier has remained at the helm, ensuring the brand’s continuous evolution.
“Delvaux is a brand that values Belgian culture and craftsmanship, much like Magritte,” said Loubier.
“Delvaux itself doesn’t do art. We manufacture high-quality handbags. They are beautifully designed, but in order to connect with people, we collaborate, not just one time, but for years, with institutions like the Magritte Foundation, for example, to help us push creative boundaries. Our commitment to the arts extends beyond just product design."
Last year, Delvaux also sponsored the Surrealist centennial exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.
“It’s also the same reason why we organize this event, this traveling installation, to introduce a new collection,” Loubier added.
Organizing such a “whimsical” event may seem unfit for a luxury brand with such heritage, but Loubier says, like Surrealism, Belgium is a country where “a sense of humor is always around.”
“There’s this playfulness in artworks by Surrealist artists. Surrealism combines innovation and humor, and it’s also the same case with Delvaux,” said Loubier. “There’s playfulness. It exists with Magritte. But our handbags are never a joke. It has extreme quality.”
Loubier explained that such efforts are all under the brand’s philosophy “legacy in motion,” ensuring that while the brand remains rooted in its rich history, it is constantly innovating, evolving and pushing luxury craftsmanship forward.
The birth of the modern handbag
Delvaux’s legacy extends far beyond its latest artistic endeavors. The brand’s origins trace back to 1829 when Charles Delvaux opened a leather goods shop specializing in travel accessories — just a year before Belgium became an independent nation. By 1883, Delvaux had secured its status as the official purveyor to the Royal Court of Belgium.
Most notably, in 1908, the company patented the first-ever leather handbag, earning it the title of "The Inventor of the Modern Handbag." This innovation stemmed from a keen understanding of women’s evolving needs — specifically, the desire for a stylish yet functional way to carry valuables while traveling.
Over the decades, Delvaux has continued to redefine luxury leather goods. Its archive boasts over 3,000 handbag designs, meticulously documented in the house's "Le Livre d’Or," or "The Golden Book." In 2019, to mark its 190th anniversary, the brand opened the Delvaux Museum in Brussels, offering visitors a glimpse into both its storied past and its rich cultural heritage.
Today, it operates three ateliers in Belgium and France, maintaining its commitment to outstanding and impeccable craftsmanship.
The Korean market’s growing significance
Among Delvaux’s international markets, Korea has played a pivotal role.
"We started our international expansion with Korea first,” Loubier said. "Its importance to us has only grown over time."
Delvaux’s transformation from a small Belgian workshop to a globally recognized luxury house did not happen overnight. When Loubier joined Delvaux in 2011, 97 percent of its sales came from Belgium.
“It was clear that Delvaux’s craftsmanship and heritage were exceptional, so the strategy was to introduce Delvaux to the world,” said Loubier.
Delvaux opened its 13th boutique in Korea in December, inside the Hyundai Main Department Store in Apgujeong-dong in Southern Seoul.
“Each store of Delvaux is unique,” said Loubier. “Around the world, we have roughly about 60 boutiques, and when I’m shown a photograph of inside the store, I know which one it is. Each store is very specific because we don’t work on standardization. So, the new store in Hyundai Main Department Store is very different from the store inside the Galleria Department Store nearby. We hope to see Koreans continue to experience Delvaux and naturally enrich the relationship.”
Loubier says Delvaux is a company that pioneered the modern handbag, and the journey is far from over as it will continue exploring the arts, craftsmanship and innovation, one surreal collection at a time.
