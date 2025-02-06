Fix labor market duality to save youth employment (KOR)

A growing preference among companies for hiring experienced workers is reducing job opportunities for those without prior employment experience. According to a recent Bank of Korea (BOK) report titled “The rise in experienced hiring and its impact on youth employment” released earlier this week, between 2017 and 2021, the probability of a non-experienced individual securing employment was only half that of an experienced worker. This trend disproportionately affects young people in their twenties, who are just entering the job market with limited experience, further lowering their employment rate.



Many young job seekers, disheartened by repeated failures, may ultimately give up on employment efforts altogether, becoming part of the so-called NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) group. According to the 2024 supplementary youth employment survey conducted as part of the Economically Active Population Survey, 24.7 percent of unemployed youth who had already graduated reported that they were not engaged in any productive activities. Young people withdrawing from the work force at the prime of their working lives is not only a personal misfortune but also a massive waste of national human capital.



However, simply advising young people to lower their expectations and start with nonregular or small-business jobs is not a viable solution. The rigid dual labor market structure, which clearly separates the primary job market — large corporations, public enterprises and regular employment — from the secondary job market — small businesses and nonregular employment — prevents mobility between the two segments. Once individuals enter the nonregular or small-business sector, climbing the ladder to higher-quality employment is extremely difficult. According to the BOK report, only 10.1 percent of nonregular workers transitioned to regular employment after one year, a significantly lower rate than in other advanced economies.



The fundamental solution to the youth employment crisis lies in comprehensive labor reform. Yoon Hee-sook, a renowned economist and head of the Yeouido Institute, a think tank affiliated with the People Power Party (PPP), addresses this issue in her latest book published this year, “Cold Case.” She cites the example of Jang Geu-rae, the contract worker from the hit drama “Misaeng” (2014), arguing that strictly limiting the use of nonregular employment to two years is counterproductive. Instead of imposing rigid employment restrictions, policymakers should focus on eliminating discrimination and improving working conditions for nonregular employees.



She makes a compelling argument: “If the government had outright banned the use of nonregular workers, Jang Geu-rae would never have gained on-the-job training, built valuable professional networks with his supervisors or had the chance to start his own business.” The key, she argues, is not to eliminate nonregular employment but to ensure a clear pathway for career progression.



The problem of labor market duality has been widely recognized for years, yet solutions have remained elusive because it is ultimately a matter for businesses and the market to determine — not something that can be changed through mere slogans or political declarations.



Instead, a range of practical and actionable policies must be considered. For instance, as Yoon suggests, the government could provide tax incentives or other financial support to corporations that invest in improving working conditions for subcontracted workers as well as mandate wage ratio transparency between regular and nonregular workers to increase social pressure for fairer pay structures.



Without addressing the excessive protection of large corporations, public enterprises and regular employment and without narrowing the cost gap between regular and nonregular worker dismissals, the career ladder for workers like Jang Geu-rae will remain nonexistent.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













미생 ‘장그래’ 같은 청년 위해 노동시장 이중구조 완화를



기업 경력직 채용 많아지면서 청년 취업 기회 줄어

비정규직 2년 사용 제한 풀고 차별 시정이 정공법





기업이 경력직 채용을 선호하는 추세가 강해지면서 취업 경험이 없는 비경력자들의 취업 기회가 줄고 있다. 엊그제 한국은행이 발표한 ‘경력직 채용 증가와 청년 고용’ 보고서에 따르면 2017~2021년 비경력자의 취업 확률은 경력자의 절반 수준에 불과했다. 이는 이제 막 노동시장에 진입해 경력이 부족한 20대 청년층의 고용률을 낮추는 요인이다.



취업 전선에서 좌절한 청년들은 직업훈련 등 취업을 위한 노력 자체를 포기하는 니트족이 될 가능성이 크다. 지난해 경제활동인구 조사에서 졸업 후 미취업 청년 중 24.7%가 특별한 활동 없이 그냥 시간을 보낸다고 답했다. 한창 일할 청년들이 노동시장에서 아예 떠나버리는 것은 개인에겐 불행이고, 국가 전체적으론 인적자원 낭비가 아닐 수 없다.



그렇다고 젊은이들에게 눈높이를 낮춰 비정규직이나 중소기업에서 우선 경험을 쌓으라고 권할 여건도 아니다. 대기업·공기업·정규직의 1차 노동시장과 중소기업·비정규직의 2차 노동시장으로 갈린 칸막이가 견고한 탓에 생기는 노동시장의 이중구조 때문이다. 중소기업·비정규직에 한번 취업하면 더 나은 1차 노동시장으로 가는 사다리를 타고 오르기가 여간해선 어렵다. 한은 보고서에 따르면 비정규직 근로자 중 1년 후 정규직으로 전환한 비중은 10.1%로 주요국에 비해 크게 낮다.



결국 청년 일자리 문제의 근본적 해결책은 노동개혁에서 찾을 수밖에 없다. 경제학자인 윤희숙 국민의힘 여의도연구원장은 신작 『콜드 케이스』에서 드라마 ‘미생’에 나온 비정규직 장그래의 예를 들며, 사용기간을 2년으로 엄격하게 정한 비정규직의 사용 제한은 푸는 대신 차별 시정과 처우 개선을 명확한 목표로 삼아야 한다고 했다. 비정규직에서 시작하더라도 올라갈 수 있는 경로를 마련하는 게 더 중요하다. 그는 “정부가 비정규직을 쓰지 말라고 금지했다면 장그래군은 현장 훈련 기회를 얻지 못했을 것이고, 훌륭한 과장님, 부장님을 만나 인적 네트워크를 쌓지도, 창업 기회를 잡지도 못했을 것”이라고 했다.



노동시장 이중구조가 문제라는 분석은 이미 오래됐다. 이는 시장과 기업이 결정할 문제여서 구호나 선언만으로는 변화를 끌어내기 힘들다. 윤 원장의 제안처럼 원청이 하청 근로자 처우 개선에 재원을 쓸 경우 정부가 세제 혜택 등 재정으로 지원하거나, 원청과 하청 근로자 간의 임금 비율을 공시하도록 해 사회적 압력이 작동하도록 하는 등 현실에서 작동할 수 있는 대안을 다각적으로 검토할 때가 됐다. 대기업·공기업·정규직에 대한 과잉보호와 비정규직과의 해고비용 격차를 줄이지 않으면 장그래 같은 비정규직을 위한 사다리는 존재하기 힘들다.

