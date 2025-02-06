Ipchun, 'Primavera' and the hope of spring (KOR)

February is rarely considered spring. Typically, the season is defined as March through May. However, according to the traditional 24 solar terms, spring officially begins with(the onset of spring), which fell this year on Feb. 3.In Korea, Ipchun has always been accompanied by a brief cold snap, known as— literally, “the cold that envies the flowers.” But this year, it has brought a bitter chill more befitting the depths of winter than the season’s first thaw.As I delved deeper into my studies of gardening, one question lingered: Why is the start of spring set in early February, when the world is still frozen?When I worked at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, February was surprisingly busy. It was the time to sow seeds into pots and begin regular watering. Seeds can, of course, be planted directly into the ground, but most are first germinated indoors for six to eight weeks before being transplanted outside. Since this outdoor transition happens in early April, the process must begin by early February.This applies to tomatoes, eggplants, cabbages and even potatoes. While the exact timing of potato planting varies by region, spring potatoes should be planted between March and early April. To prepare for this, potatoes must be moved to a warm place around Ipchun to begin sprouting.Pruning is equally crucial for fruit trees. To ensure a healthy harvest, trees must be pruned annually — and the best time is right after winter’s harshest cold has passed but before the ground fully thaws. Since this window is brief, orchards in February become so busy that getting someone on the phone is nearly impossible.In the 15th century, Sandro Botticelli captured this seasonal shift in his famous painting "Primavera" — a title derived from the Latin words for "first" and “spring.”The canvas is layered with symbolism. On the far right, Zephyrus, the god of the west wind, breathes life into Chloris, his wife.At the center, Flora, the goddess of flowers, stands adorned in a richly embroidered gown, flanked by Venus, the goddess of love, and Cupid, poised to strike with his arrow.To the left, the Three Graces, embodying life’s joy and glory, dance in delicate harmony, while Mercury, the god of the sun, wards off storm clouds.Among the 500 blossoms scattered across the painting, 190 belong to entirely different species, illustrating nature’s extraordinary diversity.At its core, "Primavera" conveys a hopeful message: the gentle breath of the west wind will soon awaken the flowers, bringing love and triumph into our lives.So even in this lingering cold, let us hold on a little longer. Spring is coming.2월을 봄으로 보지는 않는다. 보통 3~5월을 말한다. 하지만 찰떡같이 잘 맞는 24절기의 봄은 입춘 2월 3일이다. 입춘엔 늘 꽃샘추위가 있었는데 이번에는 꽃샘을 넘어 엄동설한의 추위가 찾아왔다. 정원 공부를 하면서 궁금했던 것 중 하나가 입춘의 시기였다. 왜 아직 춥디추운 2월 초를 봄의 시작이라고 봤을까?영국 왕립식물원 큐가든에서 일할 때, 2월은 생각보다 분주했다. 화분에 씨를 심고, 물을 본격적으로 주는 시점이기 때문이었다. 씨앗은 처음부터 땅에 뿌릴 수도 있지만, 대부분 6~8주 정도 실내에서 싹을 틔워 키운 후 바깥에 옮겨 심는다. 밖에 나가는 시기가 4월 초순이니, 2월 초부터는 씨앗 작업을 해야 한다. 토마토·가지·배추 등 채소가 그렇고 감자도 마찬가지다. 감자 싹 틔우기는 지역마다 차이는 있지만 3월에서 4월 초 봄 감자를 심어야 하니, 입춘 즈음부터 따뜻한 곳으로 옮겨 싹을 틔운다.과일나무에 중요한 것은 가지치기다. 열매를 잘 맺도록 매년 가지치기를 하는데 그 적기가 겨울 추위 지나고 아직 땅이 풀리기 전인 2월이어서 시기가 짧다 보니 이즈음 과수원은 전화를 받기 어려워질 정도로 분주하다.15세기 이탈리아 화가 보티챌리는 ‘프리마베라’를 그렸다. 프리마베라는 ‘처음’과 ‘봄’의 합성어다. 이 그림은 상징으로 가득하다. 맨 오른쪽에 입에 잔뜩 바람을 문 서풍의 신 제피로스와 그의 아내 클로리스가 있다. 중앙엔 화려한 가운을 걸친 꽃의 여신 플로라와 함께 사랑의 신 비너스와 큐피드, 왼쪽에는 삶의 영광을 뜻하는 3명의 님프 그레이스와 태양의 신 머큐리가 등장한다. 그림 속 500송이의 꽃 가운데 다른 종이 190종이나 된다. ‘프리마베라’는 부드러운 서풍이 불어 꽃이 피니 우리 삶에 사랑과 영광이 가득해진다는 의미다. 아직 춥고 시려도 곧 꽃피는 봄이 온다. 조금만 더 견뎌보자.