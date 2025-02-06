Blackpink officially announces 2025 world tour
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 09:47 Updated: 06 Feb. 2025, 10:54
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Blackpink officially announced its 2025 world tour on Thursday, marking the return of K-pop's biggest girl group for the first time in a year and a half.
The girl group's agency YG Entertainment uploaded a teaser video of Blackpink's world tour on Thursday on the company's official blog.
The video did not contain any details of the dates or locations, but plans are being put together "without a hitch," according to the agency.
"We have put together a special team to support the group activities and the comeback plans are coming to shape at a fast pace," YG Entertainment said in a press release.
"We will fill the year with a project fitting the global reputation of Blackpink and we hope you look forward to what we have to bring."
This marks the first time in a year and five months since Blackpink finished its last "Born Pink" world tour in September 2023. The quartet had met with 1.8 million fans in 66 performances held in 34 cities around the world during the yearlong tour.
