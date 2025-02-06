 Boy band Infinite adds two encore concerts to 'Limited Edition' tour
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:16 Updated: 06 Feb. 2025, 18:17
Boy band Infinite performs at the Seoul leg of its concert tour “Limited Edition,″ which ran from Dec. 6 through 8 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. [INFINITE COMPANY]

Boy band Infinite has added two additional domestic concerts to its ongoing "Limited Edition" tour, its agency Infinite Company said on Thursday.
 
The encore concerts will take place on April 12 and 13 at the Inspire Arena on Yeongjong Island, Incheon.
 

The band kicked off its “Limited Edition” tour at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Dec. 6 to 8 last year to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut.
 
At the shows, the group performed some of its hit songs, including "Last Romeo" (2015), "Paradise" (2011) and "Be Mine" (2011), and also introduced "Sad Loop" (2024), a prerelease track from its upcoming album scheduled to be released in March.
 
The concert tour continued in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec. 21 and 22; Macau on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 and Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 18.
 
Infinite will then visit Singapore on Friday; Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 22 and Hong Kong on March 1.
 
Ticket sales for the domestic encore concerts will open on March 12 for the members of the group’s fan club and general ticket sales will be available on the following day.
 
Infinite debuted in 2010 as a seven-member band. Member Hoya, whose real name is Lee Ho-won, left the band in 2017 after his exclusive contract expired. Infinite is known for its hit tracks “Be Mine," “Man In Love” (2013), “Bad” (2015) and “The Eye” (2016).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Infinite Limited Edition

