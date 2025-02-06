 G-Dragon announces world tour for new album 'Übermensch'
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 14:41
A promotional image for G-Dragon's upcoming world tour “Ubermensch” [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon will hold his third world tour “Übermensch” for the release of the upcoming full-length album of the same name, his agency Galaxy Corporation said on Thursday. 
 
This world tour comes 88 months, or seven years and four months, after his most recent concert, "World Tour Act III: M.O.T.T.E," which took place in 2017. The tour, consisting of 36 shows, attracted a record-breaking 654,000 attendees, making it the highest turnout for a K-pop solo artist at the time, according to the agency. 
 

G-Dragon will release the new album on Feb. 25. This marks his first full-length album in more than 11 years, following his 2013 album, "Coup D’etat."
 
Following the release of the upcoming album, the K-pop icon will headline this year’s Head in 
the Clouds festival in Los Angeles on May 31.
 
G-Dragon took the domestic music scene by storm last year with his singles “Power” (2024) and “Home Sweet Home” (2024), topping major music charts. He also performed at leading domestic events like the 2024 MAMA Awards.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
