G-Dragon to headline Head in The Clouds Los Angeles festival in May
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 11:30
K-pop icon G-Dragon will headline this year’s Head in The Clouds Los Angeles festival on May 31, his agency Galaxy Corporation said Thursday.
Organized by the U.S. entertainment company 88Rising, Head in The Clouds Los Angeles is one of the largest global music events designed to introduce Asian artists to U.S. audiences. This year's festival will be held on May 31 and June 1 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
G-Dragon is set to perform as the headliner on the festival’s opening day, May 31.
Other K-pop artists, including 2NE1, Dean and DPR Ian, will also take the stage during the event.
G-Dragon will release his full-length album, "Übermensch," on Feb. 25. This marks his first full-length album in more than 11 years, following his 2013 album, "Coup D’etat."
