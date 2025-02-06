Pop meets K-pop for Apple TV+ competition show featuring Psy, Megan Thee Stallion
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 14:07
Apple TV+ will debut a new competition series featuring globally renowned artists, including Psy and Megan Thee Stallion, the streaming service announced on Thursday.
Tentatively titled “Kpopped,” the eight-episode competition show will feature pop artists performing their biggest hits while collaborating with top K-pop idols, according to Apple TV+.
The final winners of the competition will be determined through audience votes at a live event taking place in Seoul.
Psy, globally known for “Gangnam Style” (2012), and Megan Thee Stallion, who has received three Grammy Awards, have been confirmed to star in the show.
The series will be produced by Lionel Richie and Miky Lee, along with CJ ENM and Eureka Productions. Megan Thee Stallion also will take part in the production of the series.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
