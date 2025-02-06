Second BlingOne subunit to debut on Feb. 12
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 10:50
The second BlingOne subunit will debut on Feb. 12 at the World K-pop Center in central Seoul.
The members of the second group were selected through the “Click the Star” Chinese debut survival competition last year, which attracted 260,000 participants. They have undergone professional training under top K-pop experts, producers and a systematic training program, according to the World K-pop Center.
“Click the Star” is a global K-pop girl group project spanning 32 countries. In this project, one team per country is selected under the same group name, BlingOne. These 32 groups, each composed of members from a single country, will debut on Korean music programs under the BlingOne name before engaging in unit activities both in their home countries and globally.
The second subunit of the global K-pop project group BlingOne debuting this time is the second group under this name, following the first subunit consisting of Peruvian members. The Peruvian subunit debuted on June 26 last year.
“BlingOne symbolizes the unification of global K-pop girl groups to shine brightly around the world, reflecting the vision of the ‘Click the Star’ project,” the World K-pop Center said.
The second BlingOne subunit will hold its debut showcase at the World K-pop Center in central Seoul.
