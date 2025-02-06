'Hitman2,' 'Dark Nuns,' 'September 5' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:47 Updated: 06 Feb. 2025, 17:00
Hitman2 (15)
Comedy / 118 min. / Korean / Jan. 22
A spy-turned-webtoonist is forced back into action when a terrorist attack turns out to be the same as the plot of his latest webtoon.
Jun bids farewell to his life as a spy and begins life as a webtoonist, only to find himself known as lame and lacking creativity, using dead content over and over. He quickly rises to stardom after taking inspiration from his former life as a spy, only to find a real-life terrorist attack based on his story and the National Intelligence Service suspecting him of orchestrating the incident.
Jun must now prove he's not the culprit who masterminded the terrorist attack.
In "Hitman2," the sequel to “Hitman: Agent Jun" (2020), Kwon Sang-woo, known for his roles in "The Accidental Detective 2: In Action" (2018) and “My Tutor Friend” (2003) portrays Jun again. Jung Jun-ho, renowned for his role in “My Boss, My Hero” (2001), plays Deok-gyu and Lee Yi-kyung, known for “Wretches” (2018), takes on the role of Chul.
Choi Won-sub, who helmed the previous installment, directs the film.
Secret: Untold Melody (ALL)
Romance / 103 min. / Korean / Jan. 27
The beloved Taiwanese romance film “The Secret” (2007) gets a Korean remake with a K-pop idol, introducing new aspects of romance and comedy.
Yu-jun, a young pianist, returns to Korea from Germany due to an injury and mental stress. On his first day at the new college, he meets Jung-a. As Yu-jun becomes closer to Jung-a and falls in love, he starts to doubt her unusual behavior, cryptic remarks and her claim of not owning a cell phone. While unearthing her secret, Yu-jun realizes that the couple must risk everything to sustain their love.
Doh Kyung-soo, known for his intense, dramatic roles in “The Moon” (2023), “My Annoying Brother” (2016) and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017), portrays Yu-jun. Originally debuting as part of the K-pop band EXO in 2012, Doh began his career as an actor in 2014. Won Jin-a, renowned for films like "On the Line" (2021) and “Money” (2019), takes on the role of Jung-a.
Director Seo Yoo-min, who helmed “The Last Princess” (2016) and “Recalled” (2021), directs the film.
Dark Nuns (15)
Thriller / 114 min. / Korean / Jan. 24
Actor Song Hye-kyo becomes a risk-taking nun who tries to perform forbidden practices to save a young boy haunted by an evil spirit.
Sister Yunia, a determined nun unafraid to confront danger in her fight against evil spirits, meets a boy named Hee-jun who is possessed by a powerful malevolent force. Driven by her faith and compassion, Yunia takes the initiative to save Hee-jun, while Sister Michaela, initially skeptical, gradually becomes engaged in the investigation.
They also encounter Father Paolo, who questions the existence of evil spirits. As they probe deeper into the mystery, the characters experience a series of unsettling events and discover a sinister secret. The nuns must confront the powerful evil that endangers Hee-jun's life and threatens the integrity of their order.
In "Dark Nuns,” the sequel to "The Priests" (2015), Song, globally recognized for her role in the Netflix thriller “The Glory” (2022-23), takes on the role of Sister Yunia. Jeon Yeo-been, known for “Harbin” (2024) and “Cobweb” (2023) portrays Sister Michaela and Lee Jin-uk, renowned for Netflix thriller “Sweet Home” (2020) and the second season of "Squid Game" (2021-) takes on the role of Father Paolo.
Kwon Hyeok-jae, who helmed “Haeundae” (2009) and “Count” (2023), takes on the challenge of directing his first occult film.
September 5 (15)
Thriller / 95 min. / German, English / Feb. 5
A deadly terrorist attack takes place in 1972 in Munich, Germany, and the ABC Sports crew is the only team of reporters covering the dramatic turn of events.
Based on a real event during the 1972 Summer Olympics where 11 Israeli athletes were killed in an attack by militant group called Black September, the thriller film follows the ABC Sports team as they transition from normal sports reporting to covering the unfolding terrorist crisis.
What begins with the sound of gunfire in the Olympic Village quickly spirals into a brutal massacre, resulting in the deaths of Israeli athletes. As it becomes apparent that the terrorists may be monitoring the live coverage by the sports team to plan their next move, the crew faces a difficult decision: Should they halt their broadcast to protect the hostages, or continue reporting for the sake of journalism and their own scoop?
Peter Sarsgaard, known for the thriller “Coup!” (2023), portrays the president of ABC Sports Roone Arledge and John Magaro, known for his role in “Past Lives” (2023), plays Geoffrey Mason, the head of the control room in Munich.
Tim Fehlbaum, who directed “Tides” (2021) and “Hell” (2011), helms the film.
The Substance (19)
Thriller / 141 min. / English / Dec. 11
A fading Hollywood star seeking rejuvenation grows to resent the clone portraying her younger self.
Elisabeth Sparkle, once a shining Hollywood star, loses her role on a TV show because of her age. In her desperation to reclaim her youth, she resorts to a black-market procedure that produces a younger clone, Sue.
While Sue revels in fame and indulgence, Elisabeth endures the toll of aging. Their relationship grows more strained, and Elisabeth resorts to the most desperate choice to eradicate the very existence of her clone.
Demi Moore, acclaimed for numerous hits including "Ghost" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992) and "Disclosure" (1994) takes on the role of Elisabeth Sparkle, and Margaret Qualley, who starred in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (2019) and "Maid" (2021), portrays Sue. Coralie Fargeat, known for "Revenge" (2017) and "Reality+" (2014), helms the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
