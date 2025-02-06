 SBS series 'Taxi Driver' to return for season three this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

SBS series 'Taxi Driver' to return for season three this year

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 14:50
A still from the second season of SBS TV series ″Taxi Driver″ (2021-23) [SBS]

A still from the second season of SBS TV series ″Taxi Driver″ (2021-23) [SBS]

 
SBS hit TV series “Taxi Driver” (2021-23) is set to return with its third season during the second half of this year, according to the broadcaster on Thursday.  
 
The series, based on a webtoon of the same name, follows Kim Do-gi, portrayed by actor Lee Je-hoon, a fixer disguised as a driver at taxi company Rainbow Corporation. Do-gi and a group of other fixers team up to help “solve” problems and get revenge for their clients.
 

Related Article

 
The first season of “Taxi Driver” aired in 2021 and received a significant viewership rating of 16 percent. Its second season, released in 2023, surpassed its own record, peaking at 21 percent viewership rating, according to Nielsen Korea.
 
The new season will continue featuring its original cast, including Lee, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yu-ram.  
 
The latest season will also be scripted by Oh Sang-ho, who penned the previous seasons, and produced by Kang Bo-seung, who co-produced in the third season of SBS series “Dr. Romantic” (2016-23). 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags SBS TV series drama

More in Television

SBS series 'Taxi Driver' to return for season three this year

Culture Ministry launches $414 million investment initiative

'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' dethrones 'Squid Game' as most watched non-English Netflix show

'Culinary Class Wars' judge Anh Sung-jae to launch YouTube channel

Let it cook: Netflix's 2025 lineup packs a punch

Related Stories

Kim Ha-neul brings classic tropes to new Disney+ show 'Red Swan'

Actors Cho Seung-woo, Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo to star in upcoming Netflix series

Netflix's 'Hellbound' to continue story with 'new and unexpected' turns in second season

Disney+ cop comedy series 'Seoul Busters' guns for big laughs

Upcoming crime drama 'Unmasked' blends realistic cases with excitement, director says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)