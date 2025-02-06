SBS series 'Taxi Driver' to return for season three this year
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 14:50
- KIM JI-YE
SBS hit TV series “Taxi Driver” (2021-23) is set to return with its third season during the second half of this year, according to the broadcaster on Thursday.
The series, based on a webtoon of the same name, follows Kim Do-gi, portrayed by actor Lee Je-hoon, a fixer disguised as a driver at taxi company Rainbow Corporation. Do-gi and a group of other fixers team up to help “solve” problems and get revenge for their clients.
The first season of “Taxi Driver” aired in 2021 and received a significant viewership rating of 16 percent. Its second season, released in 2023, surpassed its own record, peaking at 21 percent viewership rating, according to Nielsen Korea.
The new season will continue featuring its original cast, including Lee, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yu-ram.
The latest season will also be scripted by Oh Sang-ho, who penned the previous seasons, and produced by Kang Bo-seung, who co-produced in the third season of SBS series “Dr. Romantic” (2016-23).
