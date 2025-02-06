'True Beauty' animated series confirms second season
Published: 06 Feb. 2025
The second season of the animated series “True Beauty” is in production and will be released on Crunchyroll, North America’s largest animation platform, the show's producer Studio N announced on Thursday.
Based on a Korean webtoon series of the same title, “True Beauty” revolves around a high school student named Ju-gyeong who not only gains confidence through the magic of makeup, but also finds her vocation by using the cosmetic products.
The original webtoon, which ran from April 2018 to May 2023, was one of the most popular and well-known series in Korea while it was being published. It was translated into multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Thai and French, and has an overall global viewership of 6.4 billion.
The first season of the webtoon-based series, co-produced with Cocktail Media, reached viewers in approximately 200 countries via the platform.
The first season achieved No. 5 in drama and No. 20 in overall viewership on Crunchyroll. It subsequently expanded to 10 other streaming platforms, including the Japanese service U-Next, capitalizing on its success.
“The animated series has also demonstrated its potential and showcased the producers' capabilities in the Western market with the first season,” said Studio N CEO Michelle Kwon. “We are excited to launch the second season, which promises even higher quality.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
