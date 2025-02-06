More in Ticket

'Cyrano,' 'Last Empress,' 2NE1's encore concerts and other shows to check out in Korea

From Big Bang's Taeyang to Mozart and musicals, there's something for everyone

A cinema concert, 'Cyrano,' recitals and more performances to check out in Korea

JYJ's Kim Jae-joong and Taeyang in concert and other shows to check out in Korea

'The Nutcracker,' Kwon Jin-ah's 'This Winter' and other shows to check out this Christmas