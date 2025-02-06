 Korea and Thailand's top generals discuss military cooperation in Seoul meeting
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 14:56
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, right, and his Thai counterpart, Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, attend a welcoming ceremony for the Thai general at the JCS headquarters in central Seoul on Feb. 6. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

The top generals of Korea and Thailand met in Seoul on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
The talks between JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo and his Thai counterpart, Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, focused on cooperation on drones and cyberspace, as well as combined drills, according to the JCS.
 
They also shared the view on the importance of a joint response to regional security, the JCS said, noting their talks marked the first meeting between the two sides in about nine years.
 
Korea has made efforts to strengthen military cooperation with Thailand through its regular participation in the annual Cobra Gold exercise in the Southeast Asian country.
 
Last week, some 370 Korean troops departed for Thailand aboard a warship to join the multinational exercise set to begin later this month. Korea has been a full participant in the exercise since 2010.
 
Korea and Thailand's top generals discuss military cooperation in Seoul meeting

