 French Embassy emphasizes 'sharing' in cultural programs for first half of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

French Embassy emphasizes 'sharing' in cultural programs for first half of 2025

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:10
Yohann Le Tallec, French cultural attache, speaks during a press conference about his embassy's culture program in central Seoul on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]

Yohann Le Tallec, French cultural attache, speaks during a press conference about his embassy's culture program in central Seoul on Feb. 6. [NEWS1]

The French Embassy in Seoul on Thursday unveiled its cultural program plan for the first half of this year, ranging from K-pop productions, webtoons and musical experiences to art exhibitions.
 
One main pillar of the French cultural program in Korea is “sharing,” said Pierre Morcos, counselor of education and culture at the French Embassy. Sharing — in this particular context — refers to exchanges with Korean artists and the public to share commonalities and create something new.
 
In March, the embassy will host a songwriting camp, titled “Atelier K-pop Seoul,” with the Centre National de la Musique, France's national music center, as well as JYP Publishing and other music-related enterprises. Four French songwriters will jointly produce songs with K-pop experts during the weeklong camp. The songs can be published or traded later, according to the embassy.
 
Also, two winners of the French Webtoon Academy’s award will stay in Suncheon, South Jeolla, for two months. During their visit, the French artists will work together with Korean artists. Their collaborative art piece will be shown to the public later this year.
 
The Orchestre National de France will perform its musical symphony in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Daegu between late April and early May. The Orchestre de Paris will offer five shows featuring a collaborative performance with Korean pianist Lim Yun-chan in June.
 
In June, Villa Busan — an arthouse created through a partnership between the Busan city government and the city government of Cannes — will offer three-week residencies to French artists specializing in visual arts. The Busan city government is also currently in talks with the Centre Pompidou to bring a branch to the city by 2030.
 
The French Embassy will also try to empower Korean alumni who have studied in France. The 2025 Korea-French Alumni Day event in May will shed light on alumni careers.
 
Korea and France will mark 140 years of diplomatic relations in 2026. “The French Embassy is putting effort into celebrating a monumental event next year, and we will host celebratory events as well,” Morcos said. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea french embassy art culture

More in Diplomacy

Korea, U.S. national security advisers hold first phone conversation, agree to meet soon

French Embassy emphasizes 'sharing' in cultural programs for first half of 2025

Korean foreign minister calls for close cooperation with China, including on APEC summit

Gazans stunned, outraged by Trump's resettlement proposal

China files WTO complaint against Trump's new tariff and cancellation of duty-free exemption

Related Stories

French, Canadian embassies mark end of WWI at Korean war memorial

Actors Song Kang-ho, Ye Ji-won receive Étoile du Cinéma award

Next year's culture budget to focus more on going global

Young Italian artists to be showcased at exhibition in Gangnam

Government to inject 156.9 billion won into arts sector

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)