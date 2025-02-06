French Embassy emphasizes 'sharing' in cultural programs for first half of 2025
Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 16:10
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
One main pillar of the French cultural program in Korea is “sharing,” said Pierre Morcos, counselor of education and culture at the French Embassy. Sharing — in this particular context — refers to exchanges with Korean artists and the public to share commonalities and create something new.
In March, the embassy will host a songwriting camp, titled “Atelier K-pop Seoul,” with the Centre National de la Musique, France's national music center, as well as JYP Publishing and other music-related enterprises. Four French songwriters will jointly produce songs with K-pop experts during the weeklong camp. The songs can be published or traded later, according to the embassy.
Also, two winners of the French Webtoon Academy’s award will stay in Suncheon, South Jeolla, for two months. During their visit, the French artists will work together with Korean artists. Their collaborative art piece will be shown to the public later this year.
The Orchestre National de France will perform its musical symphony in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Daegu between late April and early May. The Orchestre de Paris will offer five shows featuring a collaborative performance with Korean pianist Lim Yun-chan in June.
In June, Villa Busan — an arthouse created through a partnership between the Busan city government and the city government of Cannes — will offer three-week residencies to French artists specializing in visual arts. The Busan city government is also currently in talks with the Centre Pompidou to bring a branch to the city by 2030.
The French Embassy will also try to empower Korean alumni who have studied in France. The 2025 Korea-French Alumni Day event in May will shed light on alumni careers.
Korea and France will mark 140 years of diplomatic relations in 2026. “The French Embassy is putting effort into celebrating a monumental event next year, and we will host celebratory events as well,” Morcos said.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)