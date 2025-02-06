Korean foreign minister calls for close cooperation with China, including on APEC summit

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul called Thursday for close communication between Korea and China on key shared issues, including the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, his office said.Cho made the remarks during his first meeting with Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing, as he suggested the two neighbors should work together to produce a "more substantive and fruitful outcome" in their bilateral relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a release.Cho, in particular, highlighted the need for closer communication in preparations for the APEC summit due to be held in Korea's southeastern regional city of Gyeongju this November. China is the host for next year's APEC gathering.Cho expressed hope that the Chinese Embassy will "play a meaningful role as a bridge between the two countries across various areas," the ministry said.Cho also stressed the importance of continued "strategic communication" between Seoul and Beijing to "promote the shared interest" in peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, given the increasingly complex regional security situation.In response, Dai agreed that the two countries share common interests in maintaining regional peace and stability, reaffirming China's commitment to playing a "constructive role" in related issues, the ministry added.Yonhap