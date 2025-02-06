 Korea's security adviser Shin Won-sik and U.S. counterpart Mike Waltz agree to early Washington meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea's security adviser Shin Won-sik and U.S. counterpart Mike Waltz agree to early Washington meeting

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 10:26 Updated: 06 Feb. 2025, 10:34
National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 1, 2024. [YONHAP]

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 1, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik spoke by phone with his new U.S. counterpart Mike Waltz for the first time and agreed to meet in Washington at an early date, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday.
 
It marked Korea's Office of National Security's first high-level contact with a top U.S. security official since the second Trump administration took office last month. The call came as Seoul continues to be in a period of political uncertainty following now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid in early December.
 

Related Article

 
During their call, Shin and Waltz exchanged views on the Seoul-Washington relationship, North Korea-related issues and trilateral cooperation with Japan among other matters, according to the presidential office.
 
The two sides agreed to hold in-person talks in the U.S. capital at an early date for more in-depth discussions, it said.
 
Congratulating Waltz on his swearing-in as the U.S. national security adviser, Shin said he is sure that the Korea-U.S. alliance will further strengthen under the Trump administration.
 
In turn, Waltz expressed his expectation for an expansion of bilateral cooperation in various areas, according to the office.
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik

More in Diplomacy

China files WTO complaint against Trump's new tariff and cancellation of duty-free exemption

Trump calls for IOC to change policies on transgender athletes ahead of 2028 Olympics

Korea's security adviser Shin Won-sik and U.S. counterpart Mike Waltz agree to early Washington meeting

Familiar faces tipped to join Trump's team to tackle Korean Peninsula issues

National Assembly speaker departs for five-day trip to China

Related Stories

Trump expressed desire to meet Yoon before inauguration, says Seoul's national security adviser

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns

Sudden reshuffle of national security team baffles diplomats, experts

New gov't cybersecurity plan to require portals self-regulate against propaganda

Lessons from the Hamas attack
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)