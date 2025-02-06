 Spring cold snap continues with snowfall expected across Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Spring cold snap continues with snowfall expected across Korea

Published: 06 Feb. 2025, 11:16 Updated: 06 Feb. 2025, 11:28
People wait to cross the road in Jongno District, central Seoul, amid the cold weather on Feb. 04. [NEWS1]

People wait to cross the road in Jongno District, central Seoul, amid the cold weather on Feb. 04. [NEWS1]

 
The cold wave that began with Ipchun — the traditional onset of spring — on Monday persisted across most of the country on Thursday, with temperatures remaining below freezing.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast on Thursday that, as cold air from the northwest moves southward, temperatures will remain 3 to 10 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the seasonal average, bringing frigid conditions for the time being. 
 

Related Article

As of 5 a.m., temperatures stood at minus 11 degrees in Seoul, minus 10.6 degrees in Incheon, minus 12.4 degrees in Suwon, Gyeonggi, minus 15.1 degrees in Chuncheon, Gangwon, minus 9.9 degrees in Daejeon, minus 7.2 degrees in Jeonju, minus 6.8 degrees in Gwangju, 1.6 degrees in Jeju, minus 6.4 degrees in Daegu, minus 5.6 degrees in Busan and minus 5.9 degrees in Ulsan.
 
Daytime highs are forecast to range between minus 3 degrees and 5 degrees.  
 
By Thursday morning, expected snowfall was 3 to 8 centimeters (1.1 to 3.1 inches) in the mountainous areas of Jeju, 1 to 5 centimeters in mid-mountain regions and around 1 centimeter along the coast.
 
The KMA forecast that the snow would continue into Friday, with accumulated snowfall in Jeju Island ranging from 5 to 10 centimeters in mountain regions and around 1 to 5 centimeters along the coast.  
 
On Thursday afternoon, snow is expected to fall in the Seoul metropolitan area, inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon, Chungcheong, and inland areas of North Gyeongsang. Snow will also fall in Jeolla and northwestern inland areas of South Gyeongsang during the nighttime.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Snow Cold Weather Korea

More in Environment

Spring cold snap continues with snowfall expected across Korea

Brrr... Seoul issues first cold wave warning as nationwide temperatures nosedive

Cold wave to bring heavy snow to Jeju and freezing temperatures nationwide

Firefighters investigate traditional pavilion fire in North Jeolla

Korea's waste output falls for first time in a decade

Related Stories

Snow and rain to blanket Korea as temperatures plunge

Severe cold snap and snowfall expected across Korea

Snow hits Seoul ahead of Thursday's big chill

Snow giving way to cold snap, no white Christmas in Seoul

Mount Seorak sees first autumn snow as temperatures drop
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)