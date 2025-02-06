Spring cold snap continues with snowfall expected across Korea
The cold wave that began with Ipchun — the traditional onset of spring — on Monday persisted across most of the country on Thursday, with temperatures remaining below freezing.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast on Thursday that, as cold air from the northwest moves southward, temperatures will remain 3 to 10 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the seasonal average, bringing frigid conditions for the time being.
As of 5 a.m., temperatures stood at minus 11 degrees in Seoul, minus 10.6 degrees in Incheon, minus 12.4 degrees in Suwon, Gyeonggi, minus 15.1 degrees in Chuncheon, Gangwon, minus 9.9 degrees in Daejeon, minus 7.2 degrees in Jeonju, minus 6.8 degrees in Gwangju, 1.6 degrees in Jeju, minus 6.4 degrees in Daegu, minus 5.6 degrees in Busan and minus 5.9 degrees in Ulsan.
Daytime highs are forecast to range between minus 3 degrees and 5 degrees.
By Thursday morning, expected snowfall was 3 to 8 centimeters (1.1 to 3.1 inches) in the mountainous areas of Jeju, 1 to 5 centimeters in mid-mountain regions and around 1 centimeter along the coast.
The KMA forecast that the snow would continue into Friday, with accumulated snowfall in Jeju Island ranging from 5 to 10 centimeters in mountain regions and around 1 to 5 centimeters along the coast.
On Thursday afternoon, snow is expected to fall in the Seoul metropolitan area, inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon, Chungcheong, and inland areas of North Gyeongsang. Snow will also fall in Jeolla and northwestern inland areas of South Gyeongsang during the nighttime.
